Chase Sexton’s second place finish was a third podium finish in a row as he now sits just 16-points behind Marvin Musquin for fifth in points. Sexton went through a rough spell where he kept finding the ground after his initial big crash while leading the Minneapolis Supercross in February. After another big crash in Seattle, Sexton has admitted that his goals changed to where he was simply just trying to keep it on two wheels of late and land on the podium. But now that he’s done it three weeks in a row, he’s starting to feel like the win should be his next step.

“My goal after Seattle of having weeks of laying on the ground, I just wanted to be back on the podium,” said Sexton. “Now that I’ve done that, obviously I want to keep continuing to be on the podium, but now the goal has kind of changed to going for wins. I’ve been close, but Jason has been riding really well and so has Eli. It’s not easy and I feel like I’m doing the best that I can.”

Third on the night was Marvin Musquin who has found himself on a bit of a podium run of late as well with this one being his fourth in the last five races. Musquin was actually catching both Sexton and Anderson at one point in the race and the trio nearly closed up to battle one another, but eventually Musquin slipped back off the trail a bit and settled for third.

With Musquin’s contract expiring in two weeks after the Salt Lake City Supercross, the Frenchman clearly is trying to make the most of the second half of this supercross season. Time will tell if these coming rounds are his last two races of his career or not, but for now, he’s looking very solid week after week.

“I'm enjoying the riding with the new setup on the bike,” said Musquin. “The track was challenging but I enjoyed it. Towards the end of the season, I've been feeling pretty good and getting on the podium right now is huge. I had a bad start but somehow, in the first two corners, I gained some time. It was a long main event, but I managed to be consistent and get third tonight.”