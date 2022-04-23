Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, for the 15th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

There’s just three rounds left in this 2022 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross as we sit on the precipice of some history title clinching moments. Entering today’s Foxborough Supercross, Eli Tomac essentially needs to just beat Jason Anderson in the race this evening to walk home with his second 450SX title. With his now 44 career wins and a second title hanging in the balance, Tomac is firmly putting himself into the ranks of the truly greatest supercross riders of all time and he appears to not be ready to hang the boots up any time soon.

In the 250SX East class, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence enters tonight’s racing with an even easier shot of walking home with the title as he basically just needs to finish 19th or better to be crowned 250SX East champion. For Lawrence, it too would be a historic moment as he would become the fourth youngest rider since 2000 to win both a 250 AMA Pro Motocross and 250SX title. The 18-year-old would only see his legacy grow with a crowning achievement tonight.

Today’s Foxborough track will be technical though with two full-length rhythm sections on either side of the stadium that is sure to provide many options. Look for the track to break down some as well given the usual softer conditions to be found in the northeast no matter what time of year. That said, this is a full-on day race today where the night show begins at 3 p.m. Eastern and the entire program will complete before the sun goes down. Be sure to pay attention to the broadcast schedule below to not miss out on any action.