Race Day Feed: Foxborough

Race Day Feed Foxborough

April 23, 2022 8:00am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, for the 15th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

There’s just three rounds left in this 2022 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross as we sit on the precipice of some history title clinching moments. Entering today’s Foxborough Supercross, Eli Tomac essentially needs to just beat Jason Anderson in the race this evening to walk home with his second 450SX title. With his now 44 career wins and a second title hanging in the balance, Tomac is firmly putting himself into the ranks of the truly greatest supercross riders of all time and he appears to not be ready to hang the boots up any time soon.

In the 250SX East class, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence enters tonight’s racing with an even easier shot of walking home with the title as he basically just needs to finish 19th or better to be crowned 250SX East champion. For Lawrence, it too would be a historic moment as he would become the fourth youngest rider since 2000 to win both a 250 AMA Pro Motocross and 250SX title. The 18-year-old would only see his legacy grow with a crowning achievement tonight.

Today’s Foxborough track will be technical though with two full-length rhythm sections on either side of the stadium that is sure to provide many options. Look for the track to break down some as well given the usual softer conditions to be found in the northeast no matter what time of year. That said, this is a full-on day race today where the night show begins at 3 p.m. Eastern and the entire program will complete before the sun goes down. Be sure to pay attention to the broadcast schedule below to not miss out on any action.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States325
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States272
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States257
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States253
5Marvin Musquin La Reole France245
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia169
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States122
3Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States114
4Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States107
5Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States103
Full Standings

FREE PRACTICE

The early day schedule today in Foxborough meant Free Practice got underway at around 7 a.m. Eastern time this morning. That also meant a very early morning track walk for all the riders as well. This was going to be the same schedule in Atlanta before the weather cancelled all of Free Practice and the first qualifying sessions. That means that riders are experiencing this early morning schedule for the first time this year.

Pierce Brown would fire first in the 250SX class as the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas man went to the top of Free Practice with a 54.055. Brown wouldn’t have any luck at all if he didn’t have bad luck the last few weeks with a stack of odd crashes and bike issues. A breakthrough first win tonight while Lawrence may be on title defense mode could be a huge boost for Brown as he looks to right the ship in the coming Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series.

In the 450SX class, it was no surprise to see Tomac shoot to the top of the board early with a 51.972. Tomac has finished second twice in his two visits thus far to Foxborough, but it could be argued that he should have won both times. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider has been known to excel in softer dirt conditions and this track could play perfectly into his hands today as he looks to wrap up this title two rounds early.

Chase Sexton, Marvin Musquin, and Jason Anderson were all right in the mix as well and each of them are looking to add to their win tallies for 2022. Anderson is slowly becoming the runaway second place rider in the championship down the stretch as his win last week in Atlanta really helped his case. For Musquin, he still has an outside shot at second in the championship but at least third place is still very much in play as he sits just 12 points behind Justin Barcia who currently occupies that position. Still a lot to play for today as we get ready to move into qualifying coming up next.

