450SX Championship Math

Currently there are three riders other than Eli Tomac who haven’t been mathematically eliminated from the Monster Energy AMA 450SX Championship—Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, and Malcolm Stewart—but c’mon, Barcia and Stewart aren’t in this. Anderson isn’t really either, and with Tomac’s 53-point advantage, there’s strong chance he’ll clinch the title this weekend. The easiest math is, as long as Tomac beats Anderson, he wins the title. He can also give up a single point and still clinch but considering how far down in the order they’d have to finish for that to happen, it’s extremely unlikely. As far as Barcia and Stewart go, Tomac’s would have to give up 17 points to Barcia and 21 to Stewart to keep them alive, and that isn’t happening. –Aaron Hansel

250SX Championship Math

In the 250SX East Region the math is a little simpler. The only rider still mathematically able to challenge Jett Lawrence is RJ Hampshire, but even he has a 47-point deficit. That means that Jett would have to give up 22 points to Hampshire for Hampshire to stay alive. In other words, if Hampshire takes second, he’d need Lawrence to finish in dead last. If Hampshire wins, he’d need Lawrence to finish 19th or worse to stay alive. Considering Lawrence’s worst finish of the year so far is third, Hampshire doesn’t have a whole lot of hope of staying in this thing. Expect Lawrence to earn his first 250SX championship this weekend. –Hansel

From Five to Six

Last week we ran a story listing how many different 450SX winners there have been in each season for the last twenty years. We learned five is a pretty common number, and coincidentally, that’s how many we’ve got so far in 2022—Tomac, Anderson, Marvin Musquin, Chase Sexton, and Ken Roczen. Having six winners is extremely rare—it’s only happened once in the last twenty years (2015)! But with guys like Barcia, Stewart, and Cooper Webb still winless in 2022, there’s a chance we could see that number get matched, or even exceeded, this season. Will someone step up and bump it up to six this weekend? –Hansel