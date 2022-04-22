Our man “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti has been grinding and his hard work was paying off in the 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He recorded finishes of 10-9-8-7-5 in the five main events he made through the first six rounds—he even recorded a second-place finish in the final Triple Crown race of the night at St. Louis! Unfortunately, Nicoletti had a huge get off in the East Region heat at the 250SX East/West Showdown at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which resulted in a broken ulna (forearm bone). Nicoletti is hoping to return at the High Point National round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Despite the injury, Nicoletti still answered some of your questions! Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Man, Shit deal. Heal up quick. On a totally separate note. Is this the year of "how many guys can finish without a visor"? I have never seen so many dudes racing without a visor in forever.

DG

DG,

Yeah, this year has been quite crazy when it comes to the amount of bullet heads that we have racing out there. Every single week it seems like someone in an Alpinestars or Fox helmet is riding around without a visor. Obviously they are doing that more for a safety factor making the visors magnetic. I would assume the science behind it is to cause less catching of the helmet or visors causing injury to the neck area. So I get all that. To me it just looks goofy when a rider tips over in a corner and barely face plants and their visor blows off. Just from the average consumer side, I’m not really sure how someone could afford to replace a visor if they tip over once a weekend. Seems like quite an inconvenience to me.