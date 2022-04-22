Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Australian MX
Mackay
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat Apr 30
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun May 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Titles Available in Supercross | Weege Show

April 22, 2022 9:25pm | by:

Jason Weigandt is at a road race!? It's MotoAmerica at Road Atlanta, and Weege is on hand as pit reporter for the series' MotoAmerica Live + coverage. But we will still talk Monster Energy AMA Supercross, with Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence looking to wrap up titles Saturday afternoon at Foxborough. Or Foxboro. It's brought to you by the bike Jett Lawrence rides: the Honda CRF250R. Lighter, faster and stronger for 2022. 

Read Now
June 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now