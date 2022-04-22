The 15th round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 23, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This will be the eighth round of the 2022, nine-round 250SX East Region series, and will also be a 250SX Futures round. This will be the first race at Gillette Stadium since 2018, and remember, this will be the second of three straight day races in a row, so you’ll want to set the DVR earlier than usual. Also note, the race airs on NBC this weekend. What you need to know the most: Heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying and coverage beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. NBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 15th round main program beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, which is when the heat races will begin.

The 250SX Futures main event (6 minutes plus one lap) will take place at 12:50 p.m. EDT. You can watch the fifth 250SX Futures main event live on Peacock TV.

The sixth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will take place on Sunday, April 24. Saturday will consist of qualifying motos for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take several weeks off before resuming with the sixth round Hoosier GNCC at Ironman Raceway in Indiana on May 7 and 8.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross