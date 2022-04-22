The 15th round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 23, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This will be the eighth round of the 2022, nine-round 250SX East Region series, and will also be a 250SX Futures round. This will be the first race at Gillette Stadium since 2018, and remember, this will be the second of three straight day races in a row, so you’ll want to set the DVR earlier than usual. Also note, the race airs on NBC this weekend. What you need to know the most: Heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying and coverage beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. NBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 15th round main program beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, which is when the heat races will begin.
The 250SX Futures main event (6 minutes plus one lap) will take place at 12:50 p.m. EDT. You can watch the fifth 250SX Futures main event live on Peacock TV.
The sixth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will take place on Sunday, April 24. Saturday will consist of qualifying motos for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take several weeks off before resuming with the sixth round Hoosier GNCC at Ironman Raceway in Indiana on May 7 and 8.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
FoxboroughSupercross Futures
Saturday, April 23
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of LatviaEMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, April 24
2022 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|325
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|272
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|257
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|253
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|245
250SX East Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|169
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|122
|3
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|114
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|107
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|103
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|236
|2
|Jorge Prado
|203
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|184
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|160
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|141
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|208
|2
|Jago Geerts
|194
|3
|Mikkel Haarup
|169
|4
|Simon Laengenfelder
|154
|5
|Kay De Wolf
|150
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
2022 AMA Numbers
2022 450SX Team Guide
2022 250SX Team Guide
2022 250SX West Region Team Guide
2022 250SX East Region Team Guide
Foxborough Supercross
Foxborough Supercross Race Center
Foxborough Supercross Injury Report
Foxborough Supercross 450SX Entry List
Foxborough Supercross 250SX East Entry List
Foxborough Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP Live Timing
2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide
MXGP of Latvia
MXGP of Latvia Race Center
MXGP of Latvia Timetable
MXGP of Latvia MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Latvia MX2 Entry List
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Gillette Stadium
1 Patriot Pl
Foxborough, MA 02035
Practice & Qualifying — 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Foxborough Supercross.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
FIM Motocross World Championship
animated track map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Foxborough Supercross Race Day Schedule | Saturday, April 23, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Foxborough, Massachusetts.