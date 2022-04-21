Take a lap around Gillette Stadium for round 15 (of 17) of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Foxborough Supercross. This will be the eighth round of the nine-round 250SX East Region of the 2022 season and this round will also be a 250SX Futures round. This will be the first race at Gillette Stadium since 2018.

Note: the Foxborough Supercross is a day race this year, so qualifying, heat races, and the main events will all take place earlier than normal.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.