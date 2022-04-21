They're back! Huge news broke today when Red Bull KTM announced that nine-time World Motocross Champion Tony Cairoli would indeed come to the U.S. to race the first two rounds of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The legendary AC222 retired from full-time racing last year, but said he hoped to keep racing here and there, mentioning his desire to try some races in the U.S. Of course, actually putting in the training, riding, and risk needed to race is much harder than just saying it, and it's good to hear that Cairoli, who last raced at the Paris Supercross back in November, is going to give it a go.

Yes, the world is also waiting for word on Jeffrey Herlings, who could also give AMA Pro Racing a shot if his injured foot heals up fast enough. It will probably be a few weeks before we know if he's in or out.

As for Cairoli, although he's making it clear this is just for fun and not a championship quest, it's impossible for fans to resist wondering how we will do once he gets here. Bench racing is built around GP vs. AMA battles.

For this week's The List, we dug back into the archives and found our last article charting GP-based riders showing an at occasional AMA National. We originally wrote this story in 2015, and now we've updated it with more recent examples.

By the way, we're not covering riders who officially moved here to race full time, like Jean-Michel Bayle in 1990, or Greg Albertyn in 1995, and so many others since then.

Jean-Michel Bayle (Gainesville 1989)

A gold standard in so many ways. JMB was here on loan for HRC in Europe, trying to get a foothold for a future in America. The reigning 125cc World Champion more than accomplished that, with rapidly improving supercross results as well as an off-the-wall win in the opening round of the 250cc AMA Nationals at Gatorback. He then went back to Europe and won the ’89 FIM 250cc World Championship, and then came back to America and won the last 500 national at Unadilla! Two wins in one season for a full-time Grand Prix rider? Amazing.

After watching his nemesis Greg Albertyn leave the GP scene with three FIM World Championships for a better life in America, Stefan Everts followed him over for one race: the 1997 Unadilla 250 National. Everts rode a great race on his CR250 and was in position to strike for the overall in the second moto before tangling with Yamaha’s John Dowd dropping into Screw-U. Everts went 3-5 for fourth overall, but at least he had the moral victory of being ahead of Albertyn.