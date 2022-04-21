Main Image is from 2018 Foxborough Supercross, photo by Rich Shepherd

The home of the New England Patriots, Foxborough, Massachusetts, plays host to this week’s round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. We haven’t been to Gillette Stadium since 2018 and it seriously feels like forever ago. To think about how much the world has changed since we last visited this venue will take up most of the day. Life goes on, though, and we are back for another great day of racing. Like prior years, this round will again be a day race. Love them or hate them, they do add variety to a series that can fall into a rut after four months of go-go-go. How’s the track, you ask? Oh, you didn’t ask? This might be the wrong URL then.

Dirty Little Secrets

This week’s start is actually of the short variety (ahem Steve Matthes). It bends into the standard 180 left and into a rhythm section. The approach on the start versus on a normal lap will be different as there is a nice run-up during the race. On a normal lap, I expect riders to triple into the rhythm, triple onto the tabletop, step off the tabletop and double into the corner. That option won’t be possible on the start, but life is hard sometimes.

A right-hand 180 leads into an interesting rhythm section that spans the length of Gillette Stadium. Riders will double out of the corner and either blitz the next few whoops or jump them all before tripling a 3’-5’-3’ option, then tripling again (taking off from a 5-footer) and then doubling into the corner.