Main Image is from 2018 Foxborough Supercross, photo by Rich Shepherd
The home of the New England Patriots, Foxborough, Massachusetts, plays host to this week’s round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. We haven’t been to Gillette Stadium since 2018 and it seriously feels like forever ago. To think about how much the world has changed since we last visited this venue will take up most of the day. Life goes on, though, and we are back for another great day of racing. Like prior years, this round will again be a day race. Love them or hate them, they do add variety to a series that can fall into a rut after four months of go-go-go. How’s the track, you ask? Oh, you didn’t ask? This might be the wrong URL then.
Dirty Little Secrets
This week’s start is actually of the short variety (ahem Steve Matthes). It bends into the standard 180 left and into a rhythm section. The approach on the start versus on a normal lap will be different as there is a nice run-up during the race. On a normal lap, I expect riders to triple into the rhythm, triple onto the tabletop, step off the tabletop and double into the corner. That option won’t be possible on the start, but life is hard sometimes.
A right-hand 180 leads into an interesting rhythm section that spans the length of Gillette Stadium. Riders will double out of the corner and either blitz the next few whoops or jump them all before tripling a 3’-5’-3’ option, then tripling again (taking off from a 5-footer) and then doubling into the corner.
That rhythm bends into a 90-degree right and riders will want to stick to the inside there. A double leads into a standard supercross triple followed by an immediate right hand 90. Riders will stick the inside in said 90 and head back down the opposite sideline rhythm section.
A simple double sets riders up for a triple-triple-step-on-step off into the next 180. While that might seem laissez faire, it’s really the only line that makes sense on paper.
A 180 right leads into a long whoops section and a 3-5-3 triple into another 180. Watch for those whoops to be a nice passing section as the bowl berm lead-in will provide the momentum needed for a move.
A steep finish line double greets the exit of the 180 and then riders will stretch throttle cable across the start straight. A tricky 180 right is up next as riders will be forced to go outside to set up for another standard supercross triple, but they will also leave the door wide open for a block pass. Upon landing the triple (if they don’t get smoked in the prior corner), they are asked to double across the first corner and into a 180 left. The exit of this 180 will put riders back into the first corner and onto lap two.
Who’s Hot
Jason Anderson looked fantastic in Atlanta. The title is more or less out of reach now, but Anderson is doing himself a world of good with these wins. I will be the first to say that he exceeded every expectation I had for him this year (except I did pick him to win A1).
Hunter Lawrence has won two in a row, besting his brother at the Atlanta Showdown in the process. Similarly to Jason Anderson, he may have to settle for a runner-up series finish but winning races heals all.
Kyle Chisholm is a top ten machine, wreaking havoc on both classes on a weekly basis.
Who’s Not
“Filthy” Phil Nicoletti broke his arm in Atlanta, ruining a spectacular 2022. Sincerely bummed for Phil.
Max Vohland went DNQ-DNQ at his first two races back from injury and now looks to be out for the remainder of supercross with a thumb injury.
The SX podium had a mid-week mishap and is highly questionable for this Saturday.
Joan Cros center punched the stadium wall in St. Louis (the video is outrageous) and then missed the night show in Atlanta. Roughest two weeks for a Joan since the medieval age.
Bold Predictions
With the podium in doubt of arriving this weekend, officials move the post-race interviews to a flatbed trailer in the parking lot, a la Denver 1996.
Zach Osborne, determined to race anything and everything on earth, agrees to join the Iditarod Dog Sled Race in 2023. Yes, he will be racing a Husky (I’ll see myself out).
Lucas Mirtl misses the Jett Lawrence championship celebration, locked in Robert Kraft’s office wooing the Pats’ owner into God knows what.
My Picks
250
Da Jett (Lawrence)
Fork (Austin Forkner)
RJ (Hampshire)
450
Book of Eli (Tomac)
Mr. Anderson (Jason Anderson)
Chase (Sexton)