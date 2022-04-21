Need Prescription Goggles? Call Up Pro-Vue

Pro-Vue has been making prescription goggles since 1989. Their unique patented design is the only prescription lens system that attaches securely in the goggle. Pro-Vue uses 100% goggles exclusively, and they offer five frame colors as well as about a dozen different tinted goggle lenses in addition to clear.

Price for a complete, ready to wear, prescription goggle starts at $219.

See everything at pro-vue.com or call or text Randy at 507-534-1247.