This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Foxborough. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.
450SX CLASS
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: Cianciarulo will miss all of supercross due to a knee injury.
Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out
Comment: Ferrandis hurt his wrist when he came up short on a jump in Detroit. He’s out until the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Vann Martin – Back | Out
Comment: Martin is out with broken T6 and T7 vertebrae.
Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out
Comment: Plessinger broke his arm earlier in the season while practicing. He’s out until Pro Motocross.
Jerry Robin – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Robin plans on returning to action in Denver. He’s sat the last few rounds out with torn ligaments in his shoulder.
Ken Roczen – Health | Out
Comment: Roczen has been dealing with ongoing health issues and has opted to put his supercross season on hiatus. He is expected to race Pro Motocross.
Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out
Comment: Savatgy is out for the supercross season with a torn ACL.
Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out
Comment: Dean Wilson had a bad crash in St. Louis and sustained a large gash in his backside from a footpeg. He’s out for the supercross season.
250SX EAST REGION
TJ Albright – Wrist | Out
Comment: Albright has been sidelined since breaking his wrist in Indianapolis.
Justin Cooper – Foot | Out
Comment: Cooper is out for supercross with a broken foot.
Ryder Floyd – Foot | Out
Comment: Broken metatarsals have Floyd out for supercross.
Jace Kessler – Wrist | Out
Comment: Kessler is out for supercross after breaking his wrist in Arlington.
Preston Kilroy – Femur, Pelvis | Out
Comment: Kilroy will miss the rest of supercross after fracturing his pelvis and femur in Indianapolis.
Levi Kitchen – Leg, Knee | Out
Comment: Kitchen crashed in Arlington and fractured his tibia and broke his kneecap. We don’t confirmation, but it seems likely he won’t return to racing before the nationals begin.
Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Martin is out for the supercross season due to problems with his left labrum.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
Comment: McAdoo sustained an AC separation before St. Louis. He should be ready for Pro Motocross.
Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out
Comment: Nicoletti went down in Atlanta and broke his ulna (a bone in the forearm). His team told us earlier this week they hope he can return to racing at High Point.
Brock Papi – Collarbone | Out
Comment: Papi is out for supercross with a broken collarbone.
Kyle Peters – Hand, Ribs, Back | Out
Comment: Peters is out for the season after breaking his hand, some ribs, and his C5 and C6 vertebrae in St. Louis.
Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out
Comment: Reynolds should be back for Pro Motocross after breaking his wrist in Minneapolis.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Comment: Robertson hurt his wrist before Indianapolis and will miss Foxborough.
Coty Schock – Lung, Shoulder, Knee | Out
Comment: Schock is out until 2023 after sustaining a punctured lung, bruised shoulder, and torn ACL and MCL in Arlington.
Jordon Smith – Finger | TBD
Comment: Smith broke his finger in practice in Atlanta. He still raced but a bike issue kept him out of the main. He plans on giving it a go in Foxborough to see if his finger can handle being back on the bike.
Max Vohland – Thumb | Out
Comment: Vohland broke his thumb while practicing this week and will sit out the rest of supercross.
250SX WEST REGION
250SX West racing will resume on April 30 in Denver, Colorado.
Mitchell Falk – Back
Comment: Falk has a bulging disc pressing against his sciatic nerve. He’s out for the supercross season.
Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen
Comment: Hammaker is out with injuries to his back and spleen.
Ty Masterpool – Wrist
Comment: Masterpool will return to racing at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after hurting his wrist before supercross.
Colt Nichols – Arms
Comment: Nichols is out for supercross with a pair of broken arms suffered at A1.
Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm
Comment: Schwartz is currently out after breaking the top of his humerus.
Richard Taylor – Arm
Comment: Taylor is aiming for a return to racing in Denver after breaking his arm at A3.
Cole Thompson – Shoulder
Comment: Thompson is out for supercross with a torn left labrum.