The following press release is from Husqvarna Motorcycles:

Husqvarna Motorcycles Unveils 2023 Minicycle Motocross Range

Three Competition-Focused Machines Continue To Set The Standard For Youth Racing Across The Globe

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to unveil its minicycle motocross range for 2023 with race-tested MAXXIS tyres and a fresh new look leading the changes to TC 85, TC 65, and TC 50 models. Designed for the highest levels of competition, each 2-stroke machine continues to feature the latest technology and premium components, which ensures aspiring young racers have the greatest chance of success on the race track.

The perfect entry-level machine for youngsters looking to step into the exciting world of motocross, the TC 50 is a pure competition motorcycle equipped with high quality components and the latest in 2-stroke technology. With easily adjustable, best-in-class WP suspension, waved brake discs, and an advanced chassis designed specifically for youth racers, the TC 50 is a complete racing machine.