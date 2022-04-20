How did you get involved with the studios in the first place? Was that a connection you had or people you knew over the years?

So, my uncle Mike is an editor. He’s been an editor for like 38 years or something crazy like that. Believe it or not, he was trying to talk me into getting out of motocross and become an assistant editor back in like 2013. Because I was telling him how much money you make racing and he was like, “Man, you need to get out of that!” Obviously, the passion for motocross and supercross was there so I wanted to ride it out and see what could come from it and do that. I was definitely blessed with the many opportunities I that I was given in motocross and supercross. Traveling all over the world for it was fun. Once the injury came along and I figured that I had to do something else, it was the perfect time to jump on board with the studio side of it.

So, what would be a typical day at the studios for you? What jobs are they having you do, what stunt work are they maybe having you do, and what have been some of the coolest projects you’ve worked on?

When I first started, I was working as an avid technician. So, I would work on all the equipment and get it ready for the editors and the assistant editors. I worked on an ESPN reality basketball show that was pretty cool. It’s something that I’m really into sports-wise. So, it was really fun to work on that project. It was called Ball Up. Besides that, I worked on a bunch of Chuck Lorre shows and other Netflix shows. I helped my uncle on The Ranch so that was another fun one. Now trying to become a driver in the studios, some day they put you on a stake bed working with the construction guys that are building the set. In that work, you could be in a van driving cast and crew or driving any of the bigger trucks for lighting and electricians and all that kind of stuff. So, it just varies day to day with that. But yeah, it’s been exciting to get into the driving part. It’s been fun.

Oh, so I thought when you said studios that maybe there would be some stunt work involved since many pro motocross athletes go on to do stunt work or set up stuff to make it safe. But that’s not the case with you?

No, not at all. I’ve done one stunt for a Disney show. It was actually the first time I rode a bike after my injury, and it was pretty early on. I couldn’t really ride that well. But Russ Wageman and RJ Wageman, they’re the ones that got me hooked up with the guy to do it. It was super easy, just cruise around on a little XR100 for a Disney show. The stunt side, it’s just very hard to get into. It’s definitely fun but it wasn’t something that I was trying to pursue. My body has been beat up so much over the years of racing motocross. Stunt guy, you’ve got to be really healthy for that. I just went to the doctor this morning and found out I have to have another shoulder surgery done and that’s going to be number three since I’ve quit racing just to keep repairing old little injuries that stayed along.