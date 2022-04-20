Honda’s got Trey Canard, KTM has Ryan Morais, Kawasaki has Tickle- these are great riders who can help a team work through parts that can help a race team. Also, if a suspension or motor guy has some wild hair idea he wants to try, he can get the team’s test rider to see if it works or not. As Tick mentioned on the show, when he was racing, testing put him behind on his race prep because you’re not doing motos, you’re at the track longer, and you aren’t always into it. I’ve seen this firsthand in my time on a couple of factory teams.

The riders don’t want to be there testing all day and if you have a rider that can go close to race speed, things can really move smoothly, and the test rider can be very beneficial to a race team. I cried about this fact at Yamaha for years that we needed a guy, especially as we were having issues with carburetors not staying on the bikes and bikes burping and farting, but nope, couldn’t make it happen. Props to Honda, KTM and, Kawasaki for helping their race teams be better. It’s just money!

I thought something was wrong with Eli Tomac early on in the main event as he lost two or three spots. He even seemed to look down at his bike at one point. Then he got on it and got back to work ripping past those riders who got by him, and was even catching Anderson at one point. The hesitation he had early on in the race might’ve cost him the win. I ran into Eli in the airport Sunday morning and mentioned to him that I thought he thought his bike might’ve had an issue and he agreed that yes, he thought so to, and that it was related to the heat race. But that’s all he would say. I tried to pry some more out of him, but he wasn’t having it. Either way, it was a good race for ET and he can clinch the title this Saturday in Boston if things go right.

Man, Chase Sexton was setting himself up to have a day, right? He qualified fastest, he won his heat, and he grabbed the lead early in the main. It was all set up for him to get a win. Remember he had a chance to win here last year at one race before a lapper hurt him. So, this was pretty much a done deal, right? He has the speed (duh) and the fitness to win a 450SX. This was going to be a done deal.