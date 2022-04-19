Will this trio complete the podium in the final showdown of 2022 at the finale in Utah?

Sibling Stats

With the Lawrence brothers sharing the podium together in Atlanta, I thought it would be fun to compare the two brothers’ stats with one another. There are a few rounds left of supercross, but it is fun to see how they compare to one another!

Jett vs Hunter

Stat Event for Jett Event for Hunter First SX main event win 2021 Houston 2 2021 Arlington 2 First MX overall win 2020 Fox Raceway 2021 Southwick East/West Showdown win 2021 Salt Lake City 2 2022 Atlanta First 1-1 MX overall win 2021 Ironman 2021 Southwick

Jett vs Hunter Stat Totals

Stat Totals Jett's Totals Hunter's Totals SX Main Event Starts 22 19 MX Event Starts 24 29 SX Wins 7 4 MX Wins 5 1 SX Podiums 13 11 MX Podiums 9 4 Titles 2021 250 MX - Current Age 18 22

Note: Stats as of April 19, 2022, through round 14 of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Their stats are rather similar, although Jett does have the upper hand on his older brother—especially after little bro won the 2021 Lucas Oil 250 Class Pro Motocross title and is eyeing his first 250SX regional title within the next race or two.

Hunter talked about the road he and Jett have traveled in the post-race press conference.

"I was more or less the guinea pig," said the older brother. "So, it's actually more or less common sense that Jett would have a bit more success than me just because everything’s set in place, the road has been paved. We know what not to do, what works, what doesn’t, to an extent. So, that’s probably why. When I was 17, I was still podiuming in the MXGP MX2 class world championship. So, just a little more out of the spotlight obviously from the American spectators and viewers. I can’t really say I could change what I did, because it would either hinder one of us. If I said I wanted to be the younger one, then I would have more fame at a younger age than he did if he was paving the way. But, it is what it is. My family is good now. Everything we sacrificed, so we could care less about who had more fame at a younger age. We’re doing it together now. Our family is in the best place we’ve ever been."

El Hombre and the 21 Connection

Jason Anderson took his fourth main event win of 2022 and the 11th of his 450SX career as he became only the 21st different rider to earn at least 11 career premier class main event wins. So, of the 66 different riders to win a premier class main event in AMA Supercross history, only 21 have won at least 11 or more races!