We are starting into the second decade of our MAVTV+ Countdown to the start of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We’ve made it to 1982, a remarkable year for American motocross. Building on the successes of the previous year’s Team USA effort at the FIM Motocross and Trophee des Nations races, the overall confidence and competitiveness of the Americans could be felt at many levels—and on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. In Europe, “Bad” Brad Lackey, the first AMA 500cc National Champion back in 1972, would finally win the FIM 500cc World Championship aboard a Suzuki. And then another American ex-pat, Yamaha’s new hire Danny Laporte, won the 250cc World Championship. Lackey was the first American to win a world motocross title; LaPorte was the second, just two weeks later.

Meanwhile back in the U.S. the domestic season kicked off with Team Honda’s Donnie Hansen, one of the four heroes of the ’81 Team USA squad, winning his first AMA Supercross at the Anaheim opener, and then would manage his stadium season in a steady, consistent way, earning his first AMA Supercross Championship, as well as Team Honda’s first. Hansen’s win came at the expense of defending champion Mark Barnett of the Suzuki team, who finished second behind Hansen in the final rankings.