The day before the 14th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, the riders took to the track for press day. Afterwards the talk of the pits and social media was the massive 120-foot triple jump. The podium finishers in the 450SX class gave their opinions on the track during the post-race press conference. Meanwhile the 250SX class refused to let the track be the talking point of the night…err day. The first of two 250 SX East/West Showdowns happened on Saturday’s day race and as always, the racing did not disappoint, and the idea of more East/West races became a key topic.

What did the riders think of the big obstacles, the “speedway” style track, and East/West?

Here is what the podium finishers had to say.

Jason, from your Twitter comments yesterday, you didn’t seem to like the track, but I feel like it came around quite a bit. It made for some good racing. Did it change your opinion? I know you just said it was a good track, but did it change your opinion from yesterday?

Jason Anderson: Yeah. To be honest, right now I believe that 80% of the 450 class is out with injury. Then I think 120-foot triple, I understand they want shock value for the fans to be like, longest start straight, longest triple, but at the end of the day, we’re four rounds away from the end. Let us get through the season. Have good racing. We’re all going to have to hit the triple, but it’s going to rain too and we’re all still going to try and hit the triple. Luckily, the track ended up good. I just think the shock value that they’re trying to get out of some of the obstacles they put in is a little bit too much for us racers and our safety. But at the same time, I understand where their head is at, but us as racers, we’re humans and we want to stay safe. We want to limit the risk. We know the risk that we take, and when they make it a little bit bigger and we don’t really have control over that, it’s a little bit frustrating for me, personally. I hate to be the Karen, but at the same time, I feel like someone needs to speak. If something happened to me on one of those jumps, I’d be frustrated if I didn’t say anything.