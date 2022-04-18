Following his switch to Kawasaki, New Mexico native Jason Anderson seemed rejuvenated as he fought close for the title with Eli Tomac in the early rounds of the 450SX championship. However, two rough back-to-back races in Florida (Daytona) and Michigan (Detroit), were a tough blow to his championship hopes. Anderson did not miss a race as he returned to finish sixth in Indiana, but his 9-21-6 finishes to Tomac’s 1-1-1, in the midst of a five-race win streak, really left Anderson with a hole in the standings.

When Chase Sexton tipped over early in the main event at the 14th round at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Anderson quickly inherited the lead and took off. He led the final 13 laps of the main event to take his fourth win of 2022 and his 11th career 450SX main event win. While Eli Tomac, Sexton, and Cooper Webb, respectively, would come through the finish line within seven seconds of Anderson, the #21 was not contested for the win. Unfortunately for Anderson, the win might have been too little too late as Tomac leaves round 14 with a 53-point lead with only 78 points available in the final three rounds. After the race, all three podium finishers talked to the media in the post-race press conference.

Jason, you had some wins earlier in the season. Right there back and forth, getting a win almost every other weekend, then had a rough patch. What was that like for you? How did you process that last month and a half where the speed was there, but there were just mistakes along the way? How did you fight through that and regroup and get the big one here today?

Jason Anderson: It’s like I had everything going for me there for a little bit and then once we got to Daytona, it kind of fell apart. It was frustrating because it was just situations that shouldn’t be happening. It’s just reading the race and managing it a little bit better. It’s tough to keep pushing and trying whenever it seems like nothing is going right there for a second. To get this win is good. Last weekend I was kind of bummed because the off-weekend, I feel like I made some good progress. Had a little bit of a cold last weekend, and then this weekend felt better but you still kind of doubt yourself a little bit. To be able to get that win feels really good.

How was the track today? It obviously had its changes, but mid-main event there when it was most important, what was it like for you?

It wasn’t too terrible. It was really slick in practice. The whoops, they were kind of cupped, but they weren't actually too terrible and not too sketchy. But it kept you on your toes. The high-speediness of the track is kind of intimidated, especially yesterday when you saw all those huge jumps and stuff like that. Thankfully they tamed it down a little bit. It’s kind of an intimidating track because Daytona I don't think is as big. I think it’s a little more sandy so it keeps the pace down a little bit, but this Georgia clay is a little bit more high-speed. But it’s good. Good track.