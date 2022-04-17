Enjoy half of the Weege Show as it was intended to be, as camera problems knocked out the second half of the show. But before that Jason Weigandt walked and talked out of Atlanta Motor Speedway to discuss Hunter Lawrence's surprise win in the first 250SX East/West Showdown of the year...or was it a surprise? The Weege Show is presented by Race Tech Gold Valves. They'll make your suspension plusher, with better bottoming resistance and more traction, made and engineered in the USA. Go to RaceTech.com for more.