Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia, for the 14th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.
Morning Report
Well, a lot to report here and it actually started yesterday. Riders hit the track for press day and the super-sized obstacles on this extra-large track got a lot of attention. Riders were not stoked on two jumps, a 110-ish foot triple, and a big double after the whoops. Those have been changed, the triple is now shorter (about 80 feet), and the double after the whoops is now a roller and a wall. The track is still super sized, though, with two sand sections, two whoop sections and a super duper long start.
The next news was the weather. As expected, the skies opened this morning at 5:30 am and it absolutely dumped four about four hours. Then the rain stopped and the sun even peeked out. The track had been covered in tarps and packed in hard, so it held up decent considering the incredible amount of rain. The schedule was cut to just one practice session for each class, SX Futures, 250SX and 450SX. Futures hit the track first and it was still pretty sloppy, but it might turn out okay for the main events in a few hours.
Yes, this is a day race, with heats starting at 3 p.m.
The next story is the East/West Showdown, with both 250SX coasts meeting for the first time this year. We've got hype on a battle with points leaders Jett Lawrence and Christian Craig, but they also both hold huge points leads and don't want to blow it. Often we see upset winners in these Showdowns, we shall see.
In the 450 class, Eli Tomac holds his own giant points lead and could even wrap the title as early as next weekend in Foxborough. Wow. To do that he'll need to not lose points to second-ranked Jason Anderson over the next two weekends. There are still some riders not named Tomac who can win here, including last week's race winner Marvin Musquin, plus Anderson, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia, Chase Sexton and more. Also, defending champion Cooper Webb is back after missing a race last week. Been a tough season on Webb but he would love to get at least one win before the season ends.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|171
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|145
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|141
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|117
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|106
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|148
|2
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|114
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|107
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|95
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|94
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|302
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|246
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|240
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|235
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|232
Qualifying
The track improved massively from muddy to almost traditional supercross from the first session to the last session.
Qualifying is at a premium here with East and West, because we’re down to one practice to create gate picks for heats, which are split in coasts. That has become a problem for Max Vohland who was in the overflow practice for riders not ranked high enough in points. Vohland didn’t make the main in last week’s Triple Crown, and his time here is not fast enough to make the night show. He's out again.
The track is coming around, the bigger sections are now jumpable. In 250SX East practice Pierce Brown went down early on the over/under, and his bike was laying there on the track getting hit. Because there’s only one practice, he had to get back to the pits and get his bars straight and try to log a time. It wasn’t great, with 17th, but it was good enough to qualify. Jett Lawrence had the top time, but he battled for the top spot with Forkner, who looked strong in his return. Forkner was second, Mitch Oldenburg was third.
In 250SX West, we have noted Atlanta specialist Nate Thrasher taking the top spot. Remember Thrasher won two of the three Atlanta races last year. He was launching into the sand super far. Hunter Lawrence and Christian Craig took turns on the top of the board until Thrasher’s late lap collected the honors.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chance Hymas
|01:38.9860
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Rush Chapman
|01:50.2170
|Concord, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Ayden Shive
|01:50.6030
|Dade City, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Austin Kapoukranidis
|01:52.6680
|Concord, VT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Luke Kalaitzian
|01:53.9060
|Sun Valley, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|01:27.6620
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|
Austin Forkner
|01:28.8080
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|01:30.5690
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jordon Smith
|01:31.5730
|Belmont, NC
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|01:32.2020
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ramyller Alves
|01:35.7830
|Coconut Creek, FL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Hardy Munoz
|01:37.1460
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|
Max Vohland
|01:40.4970
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Gared Steinke
|01:41.3660
|Woodland, CA
|KTM 125 SX
|5
|Hunter Yoder
|01:41.4350
|California
|Honda CRF250R
When the 450s rolled out, Eli Tomac was the first on track and he was laying down heaters. The two big lines are to jump over the first turn, landing on the berm on the outside, and then quadding over the table in the second rhythm. Tomac was on top for a bit, then Musquin and Stewart took the top time away. Then Sexton took the top spot away with Anderson second. Late in the session Tomac tried to put in a heater but Sexton, who was behind him, actually closed in. Tomac then backed off the gas, and Sexton’s top time from earlier hung in for the number one stop. Anderson, Musquin, Tomac and Stewart were top five.