Michael Hicks Signs with TiLube/Storm Lake Honda Racing

Privateer Michael Hicks has landed a ride with the TiLube/Storm Lake Honda Racing team. The Missouri native pulled off a three-peat with his third consecutive Hoosier Arenacross Championship earlier this year, then turned his attention to Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. He made one main event in 2021 (the Arlington 3 Supercross) and then three main events so far in 2022 aboard a KTM 250 SX-F (Detroit, Indianapolis, and St. Louis Supercross), with a career-best 14th overall (9-15-14 race finishes) in the 250SX Class Triple Crown in his hometown race in St. Louis. This week, Hicks posted he has joined the TiLube/Storm Lake Honda Racing team for the remainder of supercross.

"Super grateful for this opportunity to go racing with @tilubehondaracing for the rest of the East Coast season! These new Hondas feel amazing and I can’t wait to ride the race bike in Atlanta this weekend! @tilubehondaracing @tilube"