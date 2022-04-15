McGrath: He was way more ready. He knew what he had to do. All those other things were growing pains on trying to get ready for 2001.

Carmichael: I said, “Okay, here’s my shortcomings. This is where I need to be better. This is how I need my motorcycle to feel so I can ride it as fast as I can. Even if it’s not set up right, I need it to be this way so I can hold the gas on longer.” Then I said, “This is where I’m having issues fitness-wise in the race. I need to fix that.” I said, “If I can fix those two things, that’s the only thing else I know that I can try.” So, we made those changes. Johnny O [O’Mara] hooked me up with Aldon Baker, and then I got super in tune with my motorcycle, and we went into 2001 like that. Then we go to Anaheim. I run third. I get pumped up. I was so angry after the race. He wins. Yogi gets second. I get third. I was just riding around the last half of the race because I was so pumped up. I was so pissed. Then we went to San Diego, and it was an epic battle. I ended up winning. I’m like, okay, that was good.

Matthes: So, backing up a little bit. ’99, rough year. In 2000 you get Daytona.

Carmichael: I knew I wasn’t ready.

Matthes: So, you’re like, I can’t beat this guy yet?

Carmichael: Yeah, because Daytona wasn’t a real supercross. So, that win to me didn’t help me at all to try to win.

Matthes: Short guy. I remember in ’99, the gossip in the pits is like, “Maybe he’s just a 125 guy. Maybe he can’t hang onto a bigger bike and last the 20 laps.” All of that stuff, supercross-wise. Outdoors we knew you had that on lock. We’re just like, “I don't know if he’s going to figure it out.” I remember thinking and talking to people like, “I don't know if he’s ever going to figure this out.”

Carmichael: I had the same thought. I thought a hundred percent. There was a time I was like, I just don’t think it’s going to happen. That’s where I’m like, what are the things that I need to change to try to make it happen?

McGrath: I can tell you from that year, from 2000 going into 2001, I didn’t do anything different. I didn’t expect him to do a change. I was like, if he does exactly what he did in 2000, I’ll do what I do, and it will work out fine. I won round one, but then San Diego I was like, oh, shit! Anyone who knows anything about fitness if you’re not ready…

Carmichael: Yeah, but you might have been like, “It’s just one race…”

McGrath: That wasn’t just one. That was a crazy race. That was a statement race. I was like, if he can do that, I’m behind.

Carmichael: You’re saying because I didn’t get tired?

McGrath: Yeah. I was like, it’s going to be hard now. That’s when I realized it was going to be hard for me. I’m like, I don't know, I can’t keep up that pace. So, that means I wasn’t ready.