Welcome to another day down on our MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the kickoff of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which is celebrating five decades this summer. We are going year-by-year from the beginning in this countdown, starting with 1972. Today we are 44 days away, and we’re looking at 1978—the year of the Yamahas.

Going into the ’78 season Yamaha had two defending champions on the AMA circuit. Bob Hannah was the AMA Supercross #1 and Broc Glover was #1 in the 125cc Nationals. They also had a couple of other big-hitters in their lineup in Rick “Lumberjack” Burgett and Mike “Too Tall” Bell. With Glover obviously capable of winning in the 125 class, Yamaha moved Hannah up to where he belonged—in the 250 class outdoors.