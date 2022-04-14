Take a lap around Atlanta Motor Speedway for round 14 (of 17) of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Atlanta Supercross. This will be the one and only 250SX East/West Showdown of the 2022 season and this round will also be a 250SX Futures round.

Note: the Atlanta Supercross is a day race this year, so qualifying, heat races, and the main events will all take place earlier than normal. View the full race day schedule.

Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.