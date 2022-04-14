With his win on Saturday night, Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin became the fifth different winner of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Remember that coming into the season journalists, industry insiders, and fans alike were all claiming that ten-plus riders could win a race this season. At Anaheim 1 the field seemed super deep, but as usual the spot in the center of the podium is usually reserved for only a select few.

Five is actually a pretty common number, in terms of different 450SX winners in a single season. The only season in which we’ve seen more than that in the last 20 years was 2015, when six different riders, Ryan Dungey, Eli Tomac, Cole Seely, Chad Reed, Trey Canard, and Ken Roczen, won races. The difference is, we’ve still got four more races left in 2022, and there are still a few riders who haven’t won races this season who have won in previous seasons, and have the speed to do it again in 2022. Thinking about these numbers got us wondering just what the last twenty years of race winners looked like, so we looked up winners from each season. Check out the list below, and use the comments section at the bottom to tell us what trends and interesting facts you see.

Note: the champion is marked as bold.

2022 (As of Round 13 in St. Louis)

Total Different Winners: 5

Rider | Total Main Event Wins

Eli Tomac 7

Jason Anderson 3

Marvin Musquin 1

Chase Sexton 1

Ken Roczen 1

2021

Total Different Winners: 5

Cooper Webb 8

Ken Roczen 4

Eli Tomac 3

Justin Barcia 1

Marvin Musquin 1