Injury Report: Atlanta

April 14, 2022 3:30pm
by:

This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Atlanta. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo will miss all of supercross due to a knee injury.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis is out for the remainder of the supercross season after coming up short on a jump in Detroit and hurting his wrist.

Alex Martin – Beat Up | In

Comment: Martin had a bad crash while running well last week in St. Louis. He’s either the bionic man or he’s even tougher than we thought, because he told us he’s in for Atlanta.

Vann Martin – Back | Out

Comment: Martin sustained a broken T6 and T7 vertebrae in Minneapolis he’s likely out for the season.

Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out

Comment: Plessinger broke his arm practicing a little over a month ago. He probably won’t return before the supercross season ends, but his team says the final decision hasn’t been made.

Jerry Robin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Robin has been riding with torn ligaments in his shoulder and has opted to take some time off to recover. He’ll be back in Denver.

Ken Roczen – Health | Out

Comment: Roczen is currently on hiatus to deal with ongoing health issues. There is no official word on his return, but at this point seeing Roczen at any more supercross races doesn’t seem like a reality.

Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out

Comment: Savatgy is out for the supercross season with a torn ACL.

Cooper Webb – Battered | In

Comment: Webb will race in Atlanta after a practice crash kept him off the track in St. Louis.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Dean Wilson had a rough one last week in St. Louis and took a footpeg to his backside. He had to have several surgeries and is out for Atlanta.

250SX EAST REGION

Remember, the Atlanta Supercross is a 250SX East/West Showdown, so both regions will be in action on Saturday.

TJ Albright – Wrist | Out

Comment: Albright broke his wrist in Indianapolis. On Instagram he mentioned he wants to return before the season ends, but at time of posting, we hadn’t been able to turn over any updates.

Justin Cooper – Foot | Out

Comment: A broken foot will sideline Cooper for the remainder of supercross.

Ryder Floyd – Foot | Out

Comment: Broken metatarsals have Floyd sitting on the sidelines.

Austin Forkner – Collarbone | In

Comment: Forkner will return to racing in Atlanta after breaking his collarbone in Arlington.

Austin Forkner is back for Atlanta.
Jonah Geistler – Leg | Out

Comment: Geistler is out with a broken tibia and fibula.

Jace Kessler – Wrist | Out

Comment: Kessler will likely return for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after sustaining a badly broken wrist in Arlington.

Preston Kilroy – Femur, Pelvis | Out

Comment: Kilroy is out for the supercross season due to a fractured pelvis and femur sustained in Indianapolis.

Levi Kitchen – Leg, Knee | Out

Comment: Kitchen crashed in Arlington and fractured his tibia and broke his kneecap. He’s back on the bike but isn’t racing in Atlanta. We have no official word, but a return for supercross in 2022 doesn’t seem likely.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin is out for the supercross season due to problems with his left labrum.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out

Comment: McAdoo suffered a crash on media day before St. Louis. He sustained an AC separation and is off the bike for the next three weeks. It’s highly unlikely we’ll see him race any more supercross.

Brock Papi – Collarbone | Out

Comment: Papi is out for supercross with a broken collarbone.

Kyle Peters – Hand, Ribs, Back | OUT

Comment: Peters, who’d just returned to racing after breaking his hand and ribs, broke his C5 and C6 vertebrae in St. Louis. He’s out for the season.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds should be back for Pro Motocross after breaking his wrist in Minneapolis.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Comment: Robertson is day to day after hurting his wrist before Indianapolis, but he won’t be racing in Atlanta.

Coty Schock – Lung, Shoulder, Knee | Out

Comment: Schock is out for the supercross season after sustaining a punctured lung, bruised shoulder, and torn ACL and MCL in Arlington.

250SX WEST REGION

Mitchell Falk – Back | Out

Comment: Falk has a bulging disc pressing against his sciatic nerve. He’s out for the supercross season.

Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen | Out

Comment: Hammaker is out with injuries to his back and spleen. It seems unlikely he’ll be back for any supercross at this point.

Ty Masterpool – Wrist | Out

Comment: Masterpool will return to racing at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after hurting his wrist before supercross.

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols is out for supercross with a pair of broken arms suffered at A1.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out

Comment: Schwartz is back on the bike after breaking the top of his humerus but is out for Atlanta.

Richard Taylor – Arm | Out

Comment: Taylor is aiming for a return to racing in Denver after breaking his arm at A3.

Cole Thompson – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Thompson is out for supercross with a torn left labrum.

