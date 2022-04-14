The pressure was put on the WXC class as GNCC Officials placed a bounty on Russell and Osborne’s heads. During the rider’s meeting Tim Cotter announced that the top WXC racer who would be able beat Russell and Osborne straight up would receive a $250 bounty. Just as Tim made the announcement, Carrie Coombs Russell spoke up and told Tim to double it, thus making a total of $500 for a top finishing WXC racer.

Korie Steede would lead the opening lap in the WXC class and the physical overall with Tayla Jones hot on her heels. However, on adjusted time Russell and Osborne were just close enough to hold the overall lead. These riders would all bounce back and forth several times throughout the race but eventually Russell and Osborne would physically work their way into the overall lead and finish there with Russell taking the win by four-seconds over Osborne. Jones would go on to claim the WXC class win with Steede in second and Rachael Archer rounding out the podium in third.

As for the $500 bounty, well, that will have to roll over to the next time Russell and Osborne (or similar talent!) decide to line up for the Sportsman A class. Maybe next time the bounty will grow even more? Regardless, these ladies are incredibly fast as at the end of the day Russell and Osborne only gapped Jones by just over two-minutes. In a two-hour long race with talent this high, two-minutes is not much, especially considering XC1 races have been won by gaps much larger than that this year!

KELLEY CONTINUES CLEAN UP

Ben Kelley is absolutely on fire this year. Five races into the season, Kelley has five wins and shows no signs of slowing down. We discuss this each week that Kelley is racing a slightly diminished field as guys like Steward Baylor, Thad Duvall, Josh Strang and Layne Michael are sidelined from XC1 competition, but even so Kelley continues to appear as if he’s stepped things up as the guys he’s currently beating by several minutes have been podium contenders for multiple seasons.

Kelley would essentially run away with the win yet again leading wire-to-wire but he really didn’t open up a large gap until later in the race. On the opening lap it would be Ricky Russell, in his first race back since a shoulder injury at round two, holding down the second-place spot just seconds behind Kelley. From there it was a freight train battle as Jordan Ashburn, Craig Delong, Trevor Bollinger, and Grant Baylor were all less than 15-seconds behind Russell and less than 25 seconds behind Kelley.

Ashburn worked his way into the second-place spot on the second lap, which he would hold for a couple of laps. Unfortunately for Ashburn, on lap four the aftermarket ECU in his bike would suddenly enter a reset mode, leaving him sitting on the side of the trail for nearly two minutes. Craig Delong would then inherit the second-place spot before his Husqvarna teammate Trevor Bollinger would take over the number two-spot with two laps to go.