Results Archive
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Australian MX
Mackay
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Full Schedule

Atlanta Supercross Is a Day Race, Here is the Schedule & Broadcast Information

April 14, 2022 9:30am | by:
This weekend’s 14th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. This is the only mid-season East/West Showdown round of 2022, but you’ll want to set the DVR earlier than usual, as the Atlanta Supercross will be a day race on Saturday. Also note that the race airs on NBC this weekend. This round also features a 250SX Futures round as well.

What you need to know the most: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

Track walk for the riders will begin at 5:30 a.m. EDT, with the first free practice set for 7:20 a.m. EDT. The first qualifying session of the morning will take place at 9:20 a.m. EDT.

The 250SX Futures main event (6 minutes plus one lap) will take place at 12:50 p.m. EDT/9:50 a.m. PDT. You can watch the fifth 250SX Futures main event live on Peacock Premium.

Opening ceremonies will kick off the night program at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT and heat races begin just after 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. The 250SX East/West Showdown main event will take place at 4:53 p.m. EDT/1:53 p.m. PDT and the 450SX main event will take place at 5:48 p.m. EDT/2:48 p.m. PDT.

Qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on NBC and Peacock Premium. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

Supercross TV Schedule

Below is the full race day schedule.

Note: all times local to Atlanta, Georgia.

2022 Atlanta Supercross race day schedule
2022 Atlanta Supercross race day schedule AMA

Main image is from the 2021 Atlanta 2 Supercross

