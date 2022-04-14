As we reach Day 45 in our MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the start of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, we reach 1977 and a year when all three AMA National Motocross Championships went down to their very last rounds. As a matter of fact, one division ended with two men tied for the points lead, while another was a winner-take-all finale that was decided by a 10-cent part on a throttle cable. And the third class also went down to the very last moto.

The irony is that one rider stood out in all three of these championship battles, winning at least one race in the three classes: 125, 250, and 500. And yet that same rider somehow didn’t win any of the three outdoors titles! Bob Hannah did, however, manage to win his first of three-straight AMA Supercross titles, keeping the moment of his breakout season of ’76 going all season long. He won the first three rounds in a row, and six of the first eight, and was never really challenged.

By 1977 we are starting to see the effects of supercross on AMA Pro Motocross. At the time a uniquely American form of “stadium motocross,” the technical, sprinting aspects of supercross were beginning to show in how U.S. riders rode. At the sharp end of that spear was “Hurricane” Hannah, who rode with total confidence, albeit sometimes wild. Hannah started out his ’77 campaign the way he had the previous year, moving to Florida in the winter to train and compete in the Florida Winter-AMA Series, joined by his two teammates, Broc Glover and Rick Burgett. Hannah dominated the 250s, Glover the 125s, and Burgett the 500. All three were riding production models.