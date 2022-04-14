“So, for a long time, a long time, and every now and again I feel that way, I’m not perfect by any means, but as I get older, I realize that I have value as a human being just by who I am, by my character, by my integrity,” he explains. “Not saying I’m perfect or great or anything, but those are the things that I value. Then, over here, I have my dirt bike racing. And I care about that very much…like, a lot! But at the end of the day, all I can do is the best I can do. Yeah, I had to learn that. Sure, maybe my shoulder doesn’t pop out at Toronto in my rookie year, I win some titles, everything goes good. But looking back now, I don’t want that. I’m such a different person. When you care so much about it [racing], you have to find coping mechanisms for it or you’re going to shrivel up and die! That’s how I felt about it. It’s just been a growing process. Yeah, I get down, it’s hard. Spend six months of the off season grinding my ass off, then I do my shoulder, then I do two races and I’m sitting on the couch again. It sucks. But I did my best, I do my best, that’s what I’ll do until I’m done and that’s what I’ll do in life in every other area.”

That’s an awesome external idea. That’s a great way to look at it. But how did Cianciarulo go from trying to think that way, to actually feeling that way, legitimately?

“Fake it ‘till you make it baby!” he laughs. “Then eventually it becomes the way that you live and the way that are. Making big changes is hard in general, but eventually I kept at it, kept at it, and then you see the benefits from it, and it becomes easier to make a habit of it. I’m by no means perfect. I’m not saying I don’t snap, and I don’t get down. From the outside looking in, you’d think this sport is kicking the shit out of me. But I don’t feel that way.

That’s when Cianciarulo bears down with the hard lesson he had to learn along the way.

“I think we have this perception that you work hard, and you do well,” he says. “But hard work doesn’t guarantee you shit. Nothing. And this sport, it owes you nothing. I’ve been going through five gallons a gas per day since I was four years old. I put everything into this, and then I’m just getting the shit kicked out of me. It starts to hurt, and you start to rebel against it. It makes you bitter. Those two years I was off at the start of my career, I couldn’t even watch the races. But that’s where that mindset we talked about kicks in. This could all not work out for you…and you can still be okay! Your values and your integrity? That will be with you forever. All this stuff is awesome. It’s fantastic that we care about it [racing] this much. But you’re okay!”