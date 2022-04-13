It hurt even more than just pain or points, though. McAdoo has been trying to prove to himself, first, and then the world, that he can be consistent. Heart and effort have never been the issue. He’s been trying to smooth out and ride smarter. He even feels like last year he kept it pretty cool. He got tenth in Arlington, and then he had that one wild, unforgettable week in Atlanta where things completely unraveled. Six solid races and three rough ones. Could he get closer in 2022? Thus far, he didn’t look sketchy. He didn’t look wild.

But press day got him and now this title looks completely different. Lawrence’s points lead is now 34 points and McAdoo won’t be back this weekend to make it any closer. McAdoo’s quest to show his consistency will have to go on to another series. It almost happened this year, but one small mistake brought it down. That’s what hurts the most.