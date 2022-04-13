Brandon Hartranft | 9-8-9 for 9th overall

"I'm pretty happy with my riding and my whoop speed. In main event three, I actually started up in second place. Never done that before, so that was a different experience. I battled hard with my teammate and another rider. I have a lot of positives to take away from the race. I got eighth overall, which is my best 450 overall. It's just crazy; sometimes the day's not going well, but if you just keep your head down and don't quit, great outcomes can happen. I'm really looking forward to next weekend.”

Justin Bogle | 17-9-8 for 10th overall

"In the first main event I got a decent start, but then I had a crash in the same corner a couple laps in a row. So, it was a rough beginning to the night. In the last race I got a bad start but rode well and ended up coming up to eighth. The last main was strong, and something to build off of. We're just trying to keep improving. I'm happy with the direction we’re headed in and to just keep working."

250SX

Kyle Chisholm | 4-4-3 for 4th overall

“With the weekend off, we had a little bit more time. I went up to the farm, spent time with the team, and spent more time on the bike. So I felt super comfortable and like I could actually race around the track and not just make it around. In qualifying, I was feeling good. I was second, but I jumped on a red flag, so they took that time, but I was still third. That’s super good for me because I’m not that great at doing the one-lap thing. I didn’t get a great start in the first race, but I got through the first turn pretty good. I had some good starts in the other ones and went 4-4-3.

“I was pretty bummed, though because I was really close to a podium. Mitchell Oldenburg and I were close in points going into the last main. I just needed one guy in between us, and close to the end, Pierce Brown was between us, but then Mitchell got by Pierce right at the end to knock me to fourth. Again, I’m bummed to not get on the podium, but all in all fourth is good and is much improved over the other couple of races that I got to do. It’s great to feel good on the bike, and I’m super grateful for the opportunity to work with such a great team.”

Pierce Brown | 21-22-6 for 16th overall

“Not the best night, I struggled with a lot of things. I was in a bad position in the first race and then another rider hit me and my bike malfunctioned. The team was doing everything they could to get me back out there for the second race but unfortunately the bike just wasn’t 100 percent fixed. Tough one, but we got to start back up in the third moto and I had a good start and ended up passing for the lead. I led for a lap or two but I made a few mistakes and ended up sixth.”

Derek Drake | 22-9-7 for 11th overall

"In the second main I had a great start and was running up front, but unfortunately it got red flagged. On the restart I didn’t have the greatest start but came back up to ninth. In the third main I had a little better start, made some quick passes, and ended up seventh. Those races definitely showed some steps in the right direction."