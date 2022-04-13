Results Archive
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Australian MX
Mackay
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Articles
Full Schedule
Redux: St. Louis Supercross News and Notes

Redux St. Louis Supercross News and Notes

April 13, 2022 3:30pm
by:

RJ Finally

RJ Hampshire finally earned that elusive 250SX main event win, which came after 2-2-1 finishes in his 45th 250SX main event start. Following the race, the Florida native said, “You almost start believing that you’re never going to win one. It’s that long.” Hampshire becomes the second first-time 250SX winner in 2022, following Michael Mosiman’s maiden main event win at the San Diego Supercross at the end of January. Hampshire became the 119th different rider to win a 125/250SX main event in AMA Supercross history.

Musquin to P1

Marvin Musquin claimed the Triple Crown 450SX overall, which was his first Triple Crown overall win and his tenth career 450SX main event win. It was quite a night for the KTM Group, who took both the 250SX and 450SX overall wins aboard the new generation Husqvarna FC 250 and KTM 450 SX-F.

  • RJ Hampshire Align Media
  • Marvin Musquin Align Media

In the 11 Triple Crown events to date, there have been three different race winners in a single night now five times after Chase Sexton, Marvin Musquin, and Eli Tomac claiming the three race wins, respectively. Speaking of, now let’s dig into some Triple Crown stats.

Triple Crown Stats

250SX

Triple Crown Holeshots

RegionRiderHoleshots
250SX West RegionChristian Craig2
Hunter Lawrence1
RegionRiderHoleshots
250SX East RegionRJ Hampshire3
Stilez Robertson2
Jett Lawrence1

Triple Crown Laps Led

Total33
250SX West Region Laps LedLaps LedRaces with led laps
Christian Craig222
Hunter Lawrence111
Total76
250SX East Region Laps LedLaps LedRaces with led laps
Jett Lawrence253
RJ Hampshire213
Cameron McAdoo131
Austin Forkner101
Stilez Robertson42
Pierce Brown21
Mitchell Oldenburg11
Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence Align Media

Triple Crown Race Wins

RegionRiderRace Wins
250SX West RegionChristian Craig2
Hunter Lawrence1
RegionRiderRace Wins
250SX East RegionJett Lawrence3
Austin Forkner1
Cameron McAdoo1
RJ Hampshire1

Triple Crown Overall Wins

RegionRiderOverall Wins
250SX West RegionHunter Lawrence1
250SX East RegionCameron McAdoo1
RJ Hampshire1

450SX

2022 Triple Crown Holeshots

Total9
RiderHoleshots
Eli Tomac4
Chase Sexton3
Vince Friese1
Marvin Musquin1
Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac Align Media

2022 Triple Crown Laps Led

Total132
RiderLaps LedRaces with led laps
Eli Tomac494
Chase Sexton353
Marvin Musquin172
Jason Anderson172
Malcolm Stewart91
Justin Barcia41
Cooper Webb11

2022 Triple Crown Race Wins

RiderRace Wins
Eli Tomac3
Jason Anderson2
Cooper Webb1
Chase Sexton2
Marvin Musquin1

2022 Triple Crown Overall Wins

RiderOverall Wins
Eli Tomac2
Marvin Musquin1

2022 Triple Crown Overall Podiums

RiderOverall Podiums
Eli Tomac3
Chase Sexton2
Malcolm Stewart1
Jason Anderson1
Cooper Webb1
Marvin Musquin1
Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton Align Media

History of Triple Crowns

There have been 11 total Triple Crown events in AMA Supercross history through April 10, 2022. There were three Triple Crown events on the 2020 schedule, but due to COVID-19, we only saw two events ran before the championship went on pause, then eventually returned in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the final seven rounds. In those final seven rounds, they were all under the normal format. These stats are on the 11 Triple Crowns that have been raced from 2018 through 2022.

250SX

Triple Crown Race Wins

Total Races33
RiderRace Wins
Austin Forkner7
Shane McElrath3
Jett Lawrence3
Joey Savatgy2
Jeremy Martin2
Dylan Ferrandis2
Colt Nichols2
Christian Craig2
RJ Hampshire2
Zach Osborne1
Martin Davalos1
Jordon Smith1
Adam Cianciarulo1
Justin Cooper1
Chase Sexton1
Hunter Lawrence1
Cameron McAdoo1

Triple Crown Overall Wins

Total11
RiderOverall Wins
Austin Forkner3
Jeremy Martin1
Shane McElrath1
Dylan Ferrandis1
Joey Savatgy1
Chase Sexton1
Hunter Lawrence1
Cameron McAdoo1
RJ Hampshire1
Austin Forkner
Austin Forkner Align Media

450SX

Triple Crown Race Wins

Total Races33
RiderRace Wins
Eli Tomac10
Ken Roczen5
Cooper Webb5
Jason Anderson5
Marvin Musquin4
Chase Sexton2
Justin Brayton1
Cole Seely1

Triple Crown Overall Wins

Total11
RiderOverall Wins
Eli Tomac6
Cooper Webb2
Jason Anderson1
Ken Roczen1
Marvin Musquin1
Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac Align Media

Déjà vu

How fitting was it the guy who ended Eli Tomac’s five-race win streak in 2017 also ended Eli Tomac’s five-race win streak in 2022? Marvin Musquin, ladies and gentlemen! With his overall Triple Crown win, Musquin became the fifth different rider to win a 450SX main event this year.

5 Through 13

Since 2000, 2022 was the 12th year that there have been at least five different riders to win a 450SX main event in a single season. We have four events remaining—will we see a sixth winner, possibly at the finale when the championship is already determined? That is when Zach Osborne earned his maiden 450SX main event win in 2020.

  • Ken Roczen Align Media
  • Jason Anderson Align Media
  • Chase Sexton Align Media
  • Eli Tomac Align Media
  • Marvin Musquin Align Media

Oldenburg Podiums

Mitchell Oldenburg returned to the podium for the first time in almost three years—since finishing second at the East Rutherford Supercross on April 27, 2019.

Related: Mitchell Oldenburg scored his fourth career podium in St. Louis, but he feels this one is his best.

  • The 2019 East Rutherford Supercross 250SX main event podium. Align Media
  • The 2022 St. Louis Supercross 250SX overall podium. Align Media

Win-Less Webb

And speaking about streaks, since he was sidelined with an injury, another round passed that Cooper Webb has yet to win in 2022, meaning his longest win-less streak, since his maiden 450SX win, continues at 13 rounds between wins.

Jerry’s Kit of the Week

Although Jerry Robin was once again sidelined due to his shoulder injury, Robin and his crew had a sweet St. Louis Cardinals kit set up for their “sport series” gear.

GoPro Videos

Justin Barcia | Main Event 3

Post-Race Penalty Report

Rider Vlogs

Alex “Troll Train Martin”

Kevin Moranz

Joan Cros

Quotes From The Paddock

450SX

Jason Anderson | 6-2-5 for 4th overall

“This weekend was a bit odd for me. I found it difficult to get into a rhythm during the race and lock into my flow state. I still did my best in each main event and gave it everything I had, so I'm proud of that. We also made up some ground in the championship hunt and gained another point over third. There’s still plenty to race for going forward, so it’s back to work on Monday for the next weekend’s race.”

Justin Barcia | 5-5-4 for 5th overall

“I had a good practice going, I qualified fifth and I was really happy with that. I had that weird crash on press day, which kind of threw me off a little bit, and I was pretty stiff all day but I pushed through it. I wasn’t comfortable in the Main Events, I struggled to get a flow and never felt like myself, which is disappointing because I really enjoy this track and stadium. I’m looking forward to Atlanta next weekend to get back on the box.”

Justin Barcia
Justin Barcia Align Media

Brandon Hartranft | 9-8-9 for 9th overall

"I'm pretty happy with my riding and my whoop speed. In main event three, I actually started up in second place. Never done that before, so that was a different experience. I battled hard with my teammate and another rider. I have a lot of positives to take away from the race. I got eighth overall, which is my best 450 overall. It's just crazy; sometimes the day's not going well, but if you just keep your head down and don't quit, great outcomes can happen. I'm really looking forward to next weekend.”

Justin Bogle | 17-9-8 for 10th overall

"In the first main event I got a decent start, but then I had a crash in the same corner a couple laps in a row. So, it was a rough beginning to the night. In the last race I got a bad start but rode well and ended up coming up to eighth. The last main was strong, and something to build off of. We're just trying to keep improving. I'm happy with the direction we’re headed in and to just keep working."

250SX

Kyle Chisholm | 4-4-3 for 4th overall

“With the weekend off, we had a little bit more time. I went up to the farm, spent time with the team, and spent more time on the bike. So I felt super comfortable and like I could actually race around the track and not just make it around. In qualifying, I was feeling good. I was second, but I jumped on a red flag, so they took that time, but I was still third. That’s super good for me because I’m not that great at doing the one-lap thing. I didn’t get a great start in the first race, but I got through the first turn pretty good. I had some good starts in the other ones and went 4-4-3.

“I was pretty bummed, though because I was really close to a podium. Mitchell Oldenburg and I were close in points going into the last main. I just needed one guy in between us, and close to the end, Pierce Brown was between us, but then Mitchell got by Pierce right at the end to knock me to fourth. Again, I’m bummed to not get on the podium, but all in all fourth is good and is much improved over the other couple of races that I got to do. It’s great to feel good on the bike, and I’m super grateful for the opportunity to work with such a great team.”

Pierce Brown | 21-22-6 for 16th overall

“Not the best night, I struggled with a lot of things. I was in a bad position in the first race and then another rider hit me and my bike malfunctioned. The team was doing everything they could to get me back out there for the second race but unfortunately the bike just wasn’t 100 percent fixed. Tough one, but we got to start back up in the third moto and I had a good start and ended up passing for the lead. I led for a lap or two but I made a few mistakes and ended up sixth.”

Derek Drake | 22-9-7 for 11th overall

"In the second main I had a great start and was running up front, but unfortunately it got red flagged. On the restart I didn’t have the greatest start but came back up to ninth. In the third main I had a little better start, made some quick passes, and ended up seventh. Those races definitely showed some steps in the right direction."

Read Now
June 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now