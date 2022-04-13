Just like that. I was just looking around going, okay, what does that mean? Then they kind of smirked and they were like, “We need you somewhere else.” At that point I knew that’s where they were leading to. So, I pretty much was in there and said yes to the deal. No idea. I didn’t know any details. I was just like, okay. I’m game. If you guys think I can do it, I’m the guy for the job, then I’ll do it. So, in a matter of about less than 24 hours, they introduced to the Rockstar Husqvarna crew the new guys in play, which was myself, Tony Hall as crew chief, and Sean Murphy as a higher role with the team. Obviously, Sean’s been there for a long time and is pretty much the glue to the team. So, they introduced us to the crew, which the crew was pretty shocked. That was something that we had to work through, being kind of presented that way with no one really knowing we were coming. You can imagine.

They were really tight with Scuba, even though they knew that he left on his own accord. It was still a shock. Then I guess another 24 hours I’m at Anaheim 2 as the manager of the team. So, it all happened really quick but I really had strong support from John Hinz, Roger and Ian. They were like, “We’re here, man. Lean on us as much as you need.” I think I eased my way in, just kind of baby steps and just tried to get closer and closer with everybody. You’ve got to earn that trust and them knowing that you’re committed to this process. I think the riders, that side of it was easier than the crew. Malcolm was on my team with the JDR J Star team. I had dealt with Malcolm and got to be pretty close with him and the Stewarts. So, that part was really easy. The night that it was announced to the crew, I also called each of the riders. They were very cool about it. Dean Wilson has been a friend of mine for a long time. We lived in the same neighborhood for years and hung out a little bit, but also, we always had good respect for each other. That guy is just so much fun to have around. He’s just such a good person, a good vibe. That part was easy. Then Stilez, I knew a little bit from amateurs. Obviously, he was never on any of our [KTM Orange Brigade] teams but he was a big part of amateur racing so I knew him. Jalek [Swoll] and RJ [Hampshire] I knew the least, but I knew them, and they knew me. So, they were probably shocked as well when I called them. But, very cool about it. Once I got in, I got to spend the first three weeks because the guys were out here in California. So, the sweet spot for me is getting up there at the supercross track and spending some time and just listening. Trying to figure out how they think and how they work and how to get the best out of them. We did some cool stuff at the track, and then just kind of eased in.

Once the series switched to east, I got to be around RJ and Stilez a little bit more which was also cool. Then went from Arlington, we spent a week there at Aldon’s place and the Baker’s Factory and got to spend some real quality time there with them. So, kind of rounded out that whole thing. It was definitely a flash when it all went down. I was anxious, but happy and confident that the pieces had come together and I felt good about it. Really, I kind of tried to get everybody around as a team, the Rockstar team, the crew, everyone when I first kind of popped up. I was proud to be a part of that. I still am. Proud to have that opportunity and just to be a part of that crew. They work so hard and they push so hard to win races and be good, both on and off the track. I just wanted them to know that I didn’t take it for granted and just wanted to be part of that effort.