MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Australian MX
Mackay
Listen: MXGP Review Show Episode 5

Insiders Adam Wheeler (journalist with OnTrack Off Road) and Lewis Phillips (journalist with MX Vice) are back to provide their insight on everything from Trentino from the main storylines, injury updates, inside intel, and more.

Here is Wheeler on the latest episode: The first quarter of the 2022 MXGP World Championship is in the books, so Adam Wheeler and Lewis Phillips chat through the subjects and talking points that surfaced from the Grand Prix of Trentino—the most picturesque event on the calendar. Who ate the pasta? Who had it force-fed? Do we like reversed tracks? And where will some riders go for 2023? Plus more!

The Racer X MXGP Review Show is sponsored by Just1.

