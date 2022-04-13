Dylan Ferrandis Out for Remainder of SX, Eying Title Defense in Pro Motocross

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis will sit out the remaining four rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The 2021 Pro Motocross 450 Champion injured his wrist in the 450 Detroit Supercross Main Event. While he continues to make progress, the focus is to return to full fitness for the fastly approaching outdoor season and defend his title.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship gets underway on May 28 at the Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Jeremy Coker | Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“Looking at the bigger picture, we made the decision as a team that it was best for Dylan to focus on getting back to feeling 100% for the outdoor season. It’s a tough sport, and we have a lot of racing ahead of us, so it’s more important at this point of the supercross season to focus on defending his title in the Pro Motocross Championship.”

Dylan Ferrandis | Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing