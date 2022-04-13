Smith, meanwhile, had his own plan of action for 1976, and it was an ambitious one. Having gotten a taste of the FIM Motocross World Championship in ’75, when he dominated the USGP at Mid-Ohio, just as he did on the AMA tour. Smith and Honda decided to try for BOTH titles, racing AMA 125 Motocross and FIM 125 Grand Prix races. These were the pre-European Union days of red tape, currency, and language exchanges, and the world being a much bigger place. Marty soon realized that he had maybe bit off more than he could chew, as not only was Belgium’s Gaston Rahier lying in wait in Europe, the completely unforeseen Bob Hannah was priming himself for a surprise attach in America, on Smith’s home turf.

All of this would begin to unfold in Florida, where Hannah romped in the Florida Winter-AMA Series, just not in the 125 class. He was saving that stun gun for later. Hannah, who was being followed by the superb moto journalist Jim “Greek” Gianatsis, cut a swath through Florida that led Gianatsis to start calling Hannah “Hurricane,” a nod as much to Florida’s notorious late-summer weather as Hannah’s superb fitness and speed. He was the full package that Smith has yet to meet up until this point in his career.

With Smith staying in California to train that winter, he had no idea of the swath of terror that Hannah was dropping on everyone in Florida. Instead, Smith’s introduction to the relatively unknown Bob Hannah would come at Hangtown in Plymouth, California, the first round of the AMA Nationals in early April. It was there that Hannah, who had never been near a podium to that point, straight up out-ran Smith in both motos, dominating the day on his Yamaha OW125. And before Smith (who broke down in one moto and finished second in the other) could even start to respond, Smitty was on his way to Europe to face another fearless opponent in the aforementioned Gaston Rahier.