The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has been a story of rejuvenation. Many riders switched to new teams and found greater success this season than they had seen in prior years. But no one rider has experienced more of this rejuvenation than Mitchell Oldenburg. The 27-year-old was out of a ride at the end of the supercross season in 2021 and he needed to experience some real soul-searching in the off-season to decide his future in the sport.

While Oldenburg was working on figuring out what his future plans may be, his phone rang with the opportunity to continue as a professional with the SmarTop/BullFrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda program. For Oldenburg, it was a solid program to join, and he would be following right along with his teammate from the prior season as Justin Brayton also would join him on the team. It was an opportunity too good to pass up and Oldenburg took it.

Saturday night’s St. Louis Supercross would culminate into Oldenburg’s fourth career 250SX podium, and his first since 2019 when he rode for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. It’s not a win, but after contemplating retirement in the off-season, a third-place finish certainly feels like the top step for Oldenburg.