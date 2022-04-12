Main image by KTM Images/Ray Archer

The fifth round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) took place over the weekend. Our insiders Adam Wheeler (journalist with OnTrack Off Road) and Lewis Phillips (journalist with MX Vice) will be back tomorrow to provide their insight on everything from Italy, including race results, the main storylines, injury updates, inside intel, and more. Check back tomorrow to get their podcast whether you watched the motos or not, the podcasts provide great information.

The following press release if from Infront Moto Racing:

Perfect Score for Gajser and Vialle at the MXGP of Trentino

PIETRAMURATA (Trentino)—The fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship saw some explosive action as Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle topped the podium at the MXGP of Trentino with perfect scores across both races.

The new reversed track layout made for some intense racing as the leaders had to work hard for their victories. There was more exciting moments made by the Pietramurata venue, including the impressive triple that was tackled by Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer during the races.

What made the MXGP of Trentino even more special today was the incredible fan support that created a stunning atmosphere here in Pietramurata. The Gajser's corner was the standout today as the crowd of fans created a roar that shook the entire circuit lap by lap and especially at the podium as Gajser celebrated his first 1-1 result of 2022.

MXGP

MXGP race one was an explosive one, with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff grabbing the first Fox Holeshot from Team HRC’s Tim Gajser, Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer and Team HRC’s Mitch Evans.

Seewer was looking strong in the opening laps as he looked to be closing in on Prado, who fought to not lose grip on the leaders, while Gajser and Coldenhoff got themselves into an intense battle for the win as they traded in who took the fastest sector and lap times of the race, lap by lap. On one occasion, Gajser was fastest in sector one, while Coldenhoff went purple in sector two, then Gajser again in three and Coldenhoff in four – that is how close the racing really was at the front.

Check out Seewer's triple jump at the start of the second moto: