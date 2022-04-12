Camp Coker Bullet: Russell & Osborne Battle in AM, Kelley Wins Fifth PM Race
SOCIETY HILL, S.C.—The FMF Camp Coker Bullet, round five of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, concluded on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The series ended its southern travel for the season in Society Hill, South Carolina at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve with a weekend full of battles and near-perfect racing conditions.
Having a nearly flawless race was FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Benjamin Kelley as he came through leading the opening lap of the race and continued to hold that lead throughout the duration of the three-hour long race. Kelley would earn his fifth-straight win of the season at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet and continue to hold the points lead in the National Championship points standings.
Kelley said the following in post-race statement from KTM:
“This track beat me down last year and coming into it this year, I did all the right things and I felt good. The track was super square-edge and rough, so it was tricky. You could go so fast, which I loved, but it was slippery out there. Going onto the moto track was awesome, I’m pumped they put that back in and jumping through those rollers was sick! It’s awesome to get another win but I’m just trying to stay focused – just riding and trying to do my thing.”
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger steadily worked his way up through the pack during the race as he came through timing and scoring fifth on lap one of the race. Bollinger would continue to move up as he came through fourth and then up to third by the halfway point. Bollinger was not stopping there as he kept pushing himself. As he came around to receive the white flag, Bollinger would find himself in second with one more lap to go. Bollinger would hold onto second overall for the day, moving him into third in the points standings.
“It feels good to be up here again,” Bollinger said. “I knew it was going to be gnarly today but I wasn’t too worried with where I was at, I just kept plugging along. I think this is my first podium ever here and I feel like I earned it today. It feels good to be back where I was when I was fighting Kailub [Russell] and Thad [Duvall] for race wins. Now, I’m calm and collected and I feel like I know how to race again.”
Coming through to earn third overall and his first podium of the season was Rev Motorsports/GasGas Racing’s Grant Baylor. As the race got underway Baylor would find himself back in sixth for the first couple of laps, but he would steadily begin to work his way up from there. As the white flag flew Baylor found himself in fourth but began to push and made the move into third overall on the last lap of the race.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong had an up-and-down day throughout the race as he got up to second place at the halfway point. An issue during his pit stop would halt Delong for longer than he hoped for, and he would begin to push. However, he would fall back to fourth after pushing himself a little too hard as the checkered flag flew.
“I was in the mix for the first four laps until I pitted for gas,”Delong said.“I had a bit of an issue when I pulled my gas cap – I lost the vent that was in the gas tank so when they filled me up with gas, all the gas was pouring all over me. It went through the overflow and splashed me in my goggles, so I had to stop and try to put those back on and I got caught by third. I put a big push after I lost all that time but I kind of over-exerted myself and it put me in a hole for the last lap of the race. I’m bummed but at the same time I’m pretty happy and satisfied because I was up front, behind second for about half of the race and I was actually in second for about a lap and a half.”
As the race got underway Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn found himself running towards the front of the pack for the first half of the race. As he came through on lap four though he would find himself in the fifth place position with a torn jersey. Ashburn would continue to ride in fifth for the remainder of the race.
After earning the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Holeshot Award Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell would come through second on the opening lap after returning to competition from a shoulder injury. Russell would continue to push but would find himself back in sixth place at the halfway point. He remained there until the checkered flag flew.
FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Joshua Toth suffered a get-off on the opening lap, which would cost him some time as he had to make a stop to get his bike straightened out. Toth would continue on, riding out the day in seventh in XC1 and 19th overall. AmPro Yamaha’s Todd Kellett came through to finish eighth in XC1 for his last race of the season in the GNCC Series.
“Today wasn’t the best day for me,” Toth said. “Unfortunately, I had a mistake on lap one behind another rider in the dust and I hit a hole that I didn’t see, causing a big get-off. I messed up the bike pretty good and I had to stop and take some time to get that straightened out but I salvaged what I could and rode the rest of the day out.”
As the XC2 250 Pro class took off it was RPM/KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan jumping off the line to earn the $250 STACYC XC2 Holeshot Award and leading the opening lap of the afternoon race. As the race continued on it was AmPro Yamaha’s Michael Witkowski moving into the lead and holding onto that lead for the next three laps of racing. He would begin to feel the pressure from Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty as he came through just 1.3 seconds behind him on lap four.
Lafferty would make the pass and move into the lead on lap five, with Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Lyndon Snodgrass moving into second on the same lap. Snodgrass had made his way up from an eighth place start to the day, but he would be unable to catch Lafferty as he came through to earn his first-ever XC2 250 Pro class win, and fourth overall on the day. Snodgrass would come through in second and Witkowski would come through in third to finish out the day.
In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Moose Racing/Hammer Nutrition/Kenda Tires’ Eli Childers grabbing the Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award to start the day. It wouldn’t take long for a battle to ensue for the lead as Enduro Engineering/Coppersmith Racing/Husqvarna’s Jake Froman came through timing and scoring in first on the opening lap with Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson coming through six seconds behind him. Johnson would be able to make the pass on lap two and would continue to push and place a gap between himself and the rest of the XC3 competitors.
Carolina XC/Moose Racing/XC Gear’s Zack Hayes would move into second on lap two as he continue to push forward to battle for the win. Johnson would come through to earn his third win of the season, with Hayes coming through for another second place finish. Hayes continues to lead the points standings in the FMF XC3 class. Coming through in third for the day was Motorcycle Enthusiast Inc/Moose Racing/MX Tech’s Hunter Neuwirth after working his way back through the pack from a sixth place start to the day.
Earning the Top Amateur Honors was Team Green Kawasaki’s Grant Davis as he came through for a 21st overall finishing position and first in the 250 A class. Earning second in the 250 A class, and 24th overall on the day was Driven MX training/Coppersmith Racing/XC Gear’s Trevor Maley as he made his way into second on the Top Amateur podium at round five. Rounding out the top three Top Amateurs of the day was Precision Off-Road Racing/Husqvarna’s Tyler Palmer as he came through to earn third in 250 A and 25th overall.
In the morning race, it was on between the WXC racers, eight-time GNCC National Champion Kailub Russell and two-time AMA Motocross Champion Zach Osborne to see who would take the overall win. As row one took off it was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede jumping out to grab the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award and the early lead. As row two took off it would be Russell and Osborne into the first turn together. The two would catch the WXC and check in with Steede right behind them.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna/Surge Off-Road Coaching Team’s Tayla Jones would be close behind them ready to strike. However, it would be Steede leading the pack on lap two as they came through with Russell and Osborne right behind her and Jones closing in on all three of them. The boys would take back over the lead and Jones would be able to make the pass on Steede for the WXC class lead. Jones would put her head down and push and make her way into the physical lead as the white flag came out.
Russell and Osborne would turn it up once again on the last lap and make their way into first and second overall. Jones would hold onto the WXC lead, earning her second win of the season and taking over the WXC points lead by five. Steede would come through to earn second in the WXC class and fourth overall. AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer would have a consistent day back in third place position in WXC, as she made some bike adjustments that just didn’t seem to jive with her during the race.
In the 8 a.m. youth race it was once again Team Green Kawasaki’s Nicholas DeFeo earning his fifth consecutive overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win of the season. DeFeo would move into the lead early in the race, but would battle with fellow YXC1 competitor, Peyton Feather at the halfway point. DeFeo would once again regain the lead on the next lap and begin to build a gap between the two until he saw the checkered flag flying. YXC2 Super Mini Jr. competitor, Ryan Amancio would come through to earn second overall and his class win at round five, followed by Peyton Feather in third overall and second in YXC1.
Rivers Morris rounded out the YXC1 class podium with a third, and sixth place overall finish. Rounding out the YXC2 podium were Jacob McPherson and Jiggs Fustini who came through in second and third. Canyon Richards would come through to earn the 85cc (12-13) class win, followed by Brayden Baisley taking the 85 Big Wheel (12-15) class win. Colton McQuarrie brought home the 85cc (7-11) win, as Travis Lentz earned the 65cc (10-11) class win. Hunter Jones was the winner of the 65cc (7-8) class, and Carter Gray came through first in the 65cc (9) class. In the Girls Sr. (12-15) class it was Addison Harris coming through to take the win, and Paisley Harris would earn her third-straight win in the Girls Jr. (8-11) class.
On Saturday morning in the Bike Micro race, it was Hunter Jones coming through to earn the overall win from the second row of the MXC2 class. This is Jones second class win, and first overall win of the season. Karson George came through second overall, first in the MXC1 class, while Trason Landrum earned third overall and second in the MXC2 class. Maverick Boyer and Brody Haugh rounded out the top three in the MXC1 class as Gage Lane earned third in the MXC2 class. Davey Fairfield earned the 50 Sr. 1 (7) class win, with Tripp Lewis earning the 50 Jr. 1 (6-7) class win. Wesley Cunningham came through to earn the 50 Sr. 2 (6) class win, while Ryder Baricska brought home the 50 Jr. 2 (4-5) class win. In the Micro (4-6) Shaft Drive class it was Sebastian Le Blanc earning the win, while Garrett Cox and Krew Burns rounded out the top three. Garrett Cox would also be awarded the class holeshot medal courtesy of Yamaha.
The AMSOIL Moto Hero was given out to Eli Boland, the father of youth motorcycle racer Brody Boland. Eli is from Wellston, Ohio and is a Petty Officer Third class in the United States Navy. Eli was deployed on September 11, 2001 on a naval ship to Afghanistan and was there until April 7, 2002. He has since served in many more tours to the Middle East. Eli is a moto dad Brody who currently races in the 85cc (7-11) class. He will receive a $250 AMOSIL Shopping Spree, set of Kanati Truck Tires courtesy of GBC, 100% camouflage goggles and a commemorative American Flag from Columbia Sign & Co. along with a $200 Gift Certificate from them.
The GNCC Racing Series will return to competition on May 7-8 with round 6, the Hoosier at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
FMF Camp Coker Bullet Results and Points Standings
Society Hill, South Carolina
Round 5 of 13
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Overall Results
Overall
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ben Kelley
|02:51:09.098
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Trevor Bollinger
|02:53:20.468
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|3
|Grant Baylor
|02:53:51.533
|Belton, SC
|GasGas
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:54:12.359
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Craig Delong
|02:54:22.852
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
XC2
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:54:12.359
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:55:48.622
|Kawasaki
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|02:57:37.599
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|4
|Benjamin Nelko
|02:57:49.456
|Aliquippa, PA
|Honda
|5
|Thorn Devlin
|02:57:55.091
|Tamaqua, PA
|Husqvarna
XC3
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Brody Johnson
|03:04:20.440
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|2
|Zack Hayes
|03:07:12.671
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|03:09:25.090
|Plantation, FL
|KTM
|4
|Jake Froman
|03:10:02.851
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|5
|Max Fernandez
|03:10:23.292
|Ottsville, PA
|GasGas
WXC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tayla Jones
|01:57:02.156
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|2
|Korie Steede
|01:58:10.820
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|3
|Rachael Archer
|02:02:50.339
|Yamaha
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|02:04:12.297
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|5
|Prestin Raines
|02:07:39.692
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|150
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|97
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|89
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|86
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|69
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|121
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|118
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|87
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|84
|5
|Jack Edmondson
|Waynesburg, PA
|68
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|130
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|111
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|103
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|80
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|76
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|127
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|122
|3
|Rachael Archer
|117
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|90
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|79