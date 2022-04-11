Before we even made it to Saturday’s St. Louis Supercross, Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence saw a close title fight turn into a massive championship lead in the blink of an eye when Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo crashed on press day and withdrew from the race. The extent of McAdoo’s injury is still unknown, but he was forced to miss the sixth round of the 250SX East Championship and Lawrence’s 11-point lead on McAdoo would surely expand.

After a second-place overall behind RJ Hampshire in the Triple Crown at St. Louis, Lawrence’s lead now sits at 34-points over McAdoo with Hampshire now slotting into third at 41-points down. Lawrence spoke with the media after the race about his up and down night and his outlook on the championship with McAdoo now sidelined.

Jett, on nights like this when it seems like obviously the potential victory gets away from you, you don’t seem overly frustrated on the podium. What’s the feeling for you inside? How frustrated do you get? Or is it a case of still on the podium, still good points, and obviously good for the series as well?

Jett Lawrence: I was looking forward to maybe going all clean sweep. RJ was making it for sure hard on me, getting awesome starts. I sucked on starts. I was thinking I should be okay this week because I didn’t do them on Thursday, or any starts this week. I’m like, should be okay. Guess it wasn’t. It sucks. That third moto kind of sucks. I gave the guy as much room as I thought, but I guess you just have to be more cautious around them. I blame more on myself than the other guy. We all get sketchy in the whoops. I should have known and gave him even more room. RJ deserves tonight. He was there each time. Had good starts and actually put himself in a good position, where I was a bit all over the map. Doesn’t really change much. I got a fairly comfortable points lead. I wish I could have kept the win streak going, but it is what it is. I still got second, thankfully. We’re just going to keep on charging and go into Atlanta and hopefully maybe we can finish it off sooner than later.