MXGP of Trentino Highlights, Results, & GoPro Videos
April 11, 2022 1:00pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Qualifying Results
MX2
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MX2 QualifyingApril 10, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Thibault Benistant
|23:49.571
|0.000
|Yamaha
|2
|Kay De Wolf
|23:53.670
|4.099
|Husqvarna
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|23:56.028
|6.457
|GasGas
|4
|Tom Vialle
|23:59.239
|9.668
|KTM
|5
|Kevin Horgmo
|24:00.434
|10.863
|Kawasaki
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGP QualifyingApril 10, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|25:19.686
|0.000
|Honda
|2
|Jorge Prado
|25:24.921
|5.235
|GasGas
|3
|Mitchell Evans
|25:26.300
|6.614
|Honda
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|25:27.121
|7.435
|Yamaha
|5
|Brian Bogers
|25:27.774
|8.088
|Husqvarna
Motos
Highlights
MX2 Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MX2April 10, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|6 - 2
|Husqvarna
|3
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|2 - 6
|Kawasaki
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|5 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|7 - 4
|GasGas
MX2 Championship Standings
Jeremy Seewer’s massive triple to start moto two:
MXGP Overall Results
MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGPApril 10, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|4 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|3 - 4
|GasGas
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|5 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|2 - 11
|Yamaha
MXGP Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|236
|2
|Jorge Prado
|203
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|184
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|160
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|141