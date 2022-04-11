Results Archive
MXGP of Trentino Highlights, Results, & GoPro Videos

April 11, 2022 1:00pm | by:
Main image: Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers

Video highlights by MXGP-TV/GoPro Motorsports

Over the weekend, gates dropped on the fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) at the MXGP of Trentino in Italy. Here are the highlights from round five.

Qualifying

Highlights

Qualifying Results

MX2

MXGP

April 10, 2022
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Thibault Benistant 23:49.5710.000 France Yamaha
2Kay De Wolf 23:53.6704.099 Netherlands Husqvarna
3Simon Laengenfelder 23:56.0286.457 Germany GasGas
4Tom Vialle 23:59.2399.668 France KTM
5Kevin Horgmo 24:00.43410.863 Norway Kawasaki
Full Results

April 10, 2022
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Tim Gajser 25:19.6860.000 Slovenia Honda
2Jorge Prado 25:24.9215.235 Spain GasGas
3Mitchell Evans 25:26.3006.614 Australia Honda
4Glenn Coldenhoff 25:27.1217.435 Netherlands Yamaha
5Brian Bogers 25:27.7748.088 Netherlands Husqvarna
Full Results

Motos

Highlights

MX2 Overall Results

MXGP

April 10, 2022
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 1 KTM
2Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands6 - 2 Husqvarna
3Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark2 - 6 Kawasaki
4Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France5 - 3 Yamaha
5Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy7 - 4 GasGas
Full Results

Jeremy Seewer’s massive triple to start moto two:

MXGP Overall Results

MXGP

April 10, 2022
Pietramurata
Trentino Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia1 - 1 Honda
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France4 - 2 Yamaha
3Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain3 - 4 GasGas
4Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland5 - 3 Yamaha
5Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands2 - 11 Yamaha
Full Results

GoPro Videos

Qualifying

Jago Geerts | Qualifying Moto

Ruben Fernandez | Qualifying Moto

Maxime Renaux | Qualifying Moto

Jeremy Seewer | Qualifying Moto

Tim Gajser | Qualifying Moto

Motos

Mikkel Haarup | Moto 2

Tim Gajser | Moto 1

Jeremy Seewer | Moto 1

Tim Gajser | Moto 2

Jeremy Seewer | Moto 2

