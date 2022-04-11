Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson crashed heavily in the first 450SX race of the Triple Crown at the St. Louis Supercross on Saturday night and spent the rest of the race being helped by the Alpinestars Medical Crew. Wilson was eventually bandaged up and carted away.

This morning, Wilson released an update on his condition. Having ejected from the bike in the crash right as he and the bike came crashing into the finish line structure, Wilson suffered a deep laceration in his buttocks from his footpeg. Wilson described the incident in a short video explaining he “looked down and there was just a pool of blood.”

Wilson has remained in a St. Louis hospital since Saturday night where he received two surgeries initially with another surgery scheduled for tomorrow to fully repair the laceration. See the full update from Wilson below: