A round would also be held on the infields of Pocono International Speedway in New York, and again at Alabama International Raceway in Talladega. Finally, there would be a night-time Trans-AMA promoter by Mike Goodwin inside John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia. That means that of the 1973 AMA schedule, five rounds—Daytona, the LA Coliseum, Pocono, Talladega and JFK Stadium—would be considered “AMA Supercross” rounds if they ran today (and that’s exactly what Daytona is!)

Okay, now let’s get to the racing. There was a huge change in the 500 class involving the defending champion. After dominating the ’72 series Brad Lackey wanted to go to Europe in 1973 to race the FIM 500cc Motocross World Championships instead, as that was the absolute zenith of motocross at that point in time. Lackey was Kawasaki’s top American rider (and also the top American, period). Now he would be Kawasaki’s first entry on the 500cc Grand Prix tour. But he wasn’t leaving the U.S. scene completely. Brad would travel back to America when he could during the summer and ended up winning two nationals (Lake Whitney in Texas and Motocross West in Louisiana). He would also compete in the full Trans-AMA Series, which allowed him to finish fifth overall in the ’73 AMA 500 Nationals. He struggled more so on the GP tour, finishing 13th overall.

While Lackey was splitting his time and focus, Pierre Karsmakers was firmly committed to his move to America. A journeyman from the Netherlands, Yamaha had decided to hire Karsmakers as something of a ringer, bringing him over to the states to help develop their program here. Karsmakers won the first race he entered—the Daytona MX opener—over Suzuki’s Mike Runyard, Lackey, and Husqvarna’s Mike Hartwig. Karsmakers would go on to win four of the first five rounds and was never really challenged, at least not until after Lackey was a plane to Europe after winning the second round.