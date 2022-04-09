Results Archive
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Live Now
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
Live Now
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Mitchell Evans
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Team Now Looking for Riders [Updating]

April 9, 2022 12:00pm | by:
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Team Now Looking for Riders [Updating]

The news keeps changing regarding this Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM team situation. Earlier in the week we heard the team might have lost its title sponsorship (sources say the team violated part of its agreement with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC) but riders Max Anstie and Shane McElrath had confirmed to us they would be back and racing this weekend. Anstie and McElrath indeed showed up at the track, but they didn't ride press day yesterday and we've now heard both riders have left the track and will not be racing. We have not been able to reach either rider for an official comment, but SwapMoto Live has reported that Anstie, at least, is no longer with the team.

By the way, the team is now referring to itself on social media as BBMX, not Rocky Mountain ATV/MC.

Meanwhile the team still is trying to race. We've heard team owner Forrest Butler has approached several privateers in the pits, and we believe Freddie Noren might end up racing on the bike that had already been built for McElrath. This is not confirmed quite yet but practice will begin soon in St. Louis, so a decision will have to be made shortly!

[Update: We have heard Noren might turn down the offer and continue on his own privateer KTM effort.]

Stay tuned.

Freddie Noren.
Freddie Noren. Align Media
Read Now
June 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now