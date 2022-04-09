Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, for the 13th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Much to report here, first with the ongoing saga of what was called the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM Team, which has lost its sponsor and is now called BBMX, but can't find a rider! We believe Max Anstie parted with the team yesterday and Shane McElrath might have done the same today, but neither rider will confirm. We do know they're not racing here, as the team was instead left to scour the privateer ranks looking for a fill in. At first we heard Freddie Noren was offered the spot but then we heard he turned it down and the team will be riderless. Noren appeared in free practice in his usual privateer logos, so it looks like the BBMX team is indeed not racing this weekend, nor are McElrath or Anstie. This, in case you're wondering, sucks.
This is a 250SX East race but that series has taken a turn now that Cameron McAdoo, second in points, suffered a shoulder injury yesterday, and now he's out. This, in case you're wondering, sucks.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross enjoyed its first off weekend of the season last weekend. At least that has given some riders time to heal up and join up. Benny Bloss is making his season debut for team Monster Energy Team Tedder KTM. Adam Enticknap is back on his Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki. McElrath and Anstie would have been back, but, well, you know. Cooper Webb crashed this week at home, however, and he's out for at least this weekend.
All of this injury new combines with Eli Tomac's 52 point lead in the series (exactly two full races worth of points) to make it seem like an uncompetitive season. Yet, the race for tonight's victory could be hotly contested, with the likes of Jason Anderson, Malcolm Stewart, Marvin Musquin, Justin Barcia and Chase Sexton who all surely believe they could win.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|281
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|227
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|222
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|221
|5
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|208
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|125
|2
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|114
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|87
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|81
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|81
By the way, this is the final Triple Crown event of the season, which means we will have three main events in each class with the results combined to create overall results at the end of the night. Tomac won both Triple Crown races held so far this year.
One thing that definitely does not suck here is the dirt. Wonderful St. Louis supercross dirt is a tradition in this series, and the good stuff is back just like it's supposed to be. Expect plenty of traction and a few ruts, but a better overall traction-to-rut ratio than maybe any track this year. That's what makes this one a favorite of the riders. You can get a bigger track preview courtesy of Jason Thomas' Staging Area.
Free Practice
The dirt is sweet but the build here is basic, only one rhythm has options. However, that's not how races are often won or lost at this level anyway, we think the soft dirt will get chewed up as the night goes on, and the difference between winning and losing will be adapting to the bumps, holes, ruts and more. When the track is fresh, though, it looks quite simple. RJ Hampshire was tops in the 250 seeded group, Eli Tomac was tops in 450 seeded in the "free" practice which does not count for qualifying.