GNCC
Tiger Run
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Supercross
St. Louis
250SX East Group A Qualifying 1
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Kyle Chisholm
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Mitchell Evans
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Race Day Feed: St. Louis

Race Day Feed St. Louis

April 9, 2022 12:10pm
Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, for the 13th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Much to report here, first with the ongoing saga of what was called the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM Team, which has lost its sponsor and is now called BBMX, but can't find a rider! We believe Max Anstie parted with the team yesterday and Shane McElrath might have done the same today, but neither rider will confirm. We do know they're not racing here, as the team was instead left to scour the privateer ranks looking for a fill in. At first we heard Freddie Noren was offered the spot but then we heard he turned it down and the team will be riderless. Noren appeared in free practice in his usual privateer logos, so it looks like the BBMX team is indeed not racing this weekend, nor are McElrath or Anstie. This, in case you're wondering, sucks.

This is a 250SX East race but that series has taken a turn now that Cameron McAdoo, second in points, suffered a shoulder injury yesterday, and now he's out. This, in case you're wondering, sucks. 

Pierce Brown and the contenders of 250SX East are back this weekend.
Pierce Brown and the contenders of 250SX East are back this weekend. Align Media

Monster Energy AMA Supercross enjoyed its first off weekend of the season last weekend. At least that has given some riders time to heal up and join up. Benny Bloss is making his season debut for team Monster Energy Team Tedder KTM. Adam Enticknap is back on his Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki. McElrath and Anstie would have been back, but, well, you know. Cooper Webb crashed this week at home, however, and he's out for at least this weekend.

All of this injury new combines with Eli Tomac's 52 point lead in the series (exactly two full races worth of points) to make it seem like an uncompetitive season. Yet, the race for tonight's victory could be hotly contested, with the likes of Jason Anderson, Malcolm Stewart, Marvin Musquin, Justin Barcia and Chase Sexton who all surely believe they could win. 

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States281
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States227
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States222
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States221
5Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States208
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia125
2Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States114
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States87
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States81
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil81
By the way, this is the final Triple Crown event of the season, which means we will have three main events in each class with the results combined to create overall results at the end of the night. Tomac won both Triple Crown races held so far this year.

One thing that definitely does not suck here is the dirt. Wonderful St. Louis supercross dirt is a tradition in this series, and the good stuff is back just like it's supposed to be. Expect plenty of traction and a few ruts, but a better overall traction-to-rut ratio than maybe any track this year. That's what makes this one a favorite of the riders. You can get a bigger track preview courtesy of Jason Thomas' Staging Area.

Triple Crowns mean double bikes, as teams are allowed to prep back ups in case of damage.
Triple Crowns mean double bikes, as teams are allowed to prep back ups in case of damage. Align Media

Free Practice

The dirt is sweet but the build here is basic, only one rhythm has options. However, that's not how races are often won or lost at this level anyway, we think the soft dirt will get chewed up as the night goes on, and the difference between winning and losing will be adapting to the bumps, holes, ruts and more. When the track is fresh, though, it looks quite simple. RJ Hampshire was tops in the 250 seeded group, Eli Tomac was tops in 450 seeded in the "free" practice which does not count for qualifying.

Sorry, we missed the 450 free practice times but Eli Tomac was on top when it was over. Timed practice is about to get underway.
