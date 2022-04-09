Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, for the 13th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Much to report here, first with the ongoing saga of what was called the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM Team, which has lost its sponsor and is now called BBMX, but can't find a rider! We believe Max Anstie parted with the team yesterday and Shane McElrath might have done the same today, but neither rider will confirm. We do know they're not racing here, as the team was instead left to scour the privateer ranks looking for a fill in. At first we heard Freddie Noren was offered the spot but then we heard he turned it down and the team will be riderless. Noren appeared in free practice in his usual privateer logos, so it looks like the BBMX team is indeed not racing this weekend, nor are McElrath or Anstie. This, in case you're wondering, sucks.

This is a 250SX East race but that series has taken a turn now that Cameron McAdoo, second in points, suffered a shoulder injury yesterday, and now he's out. This, in case you're wondering, sucks.