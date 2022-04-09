On the Prowl

Malcolm Stewart sure has been close to getting his first career 450SX win this season, but for multiple reasons, it just hasn’t happened yet. Now, with only a handful of races remaining in the season, his time may be running out. He doesn’t quite have the pace of Tomac, but on any given night he’s been about as fast as anyone else, which means he could get it done if things line up just right. You know Stewart wants to punch through, so expect him to be giving it everything he has at these last few races. –Hansel

Close Quarters

The race for the championship lead may not be close, but the confines are tight between second and fourth. Jason Anderson sits second with 227 points, Justin Barcia is third with 222, and Stewart trails Barcia by a mere point. When’s the last time you can remember when second through fourth were only separated by six points with just five races left!? All three riders have taken turns beating each other this season, and there’s been no love lost out there between them either. At this rate it’s anyone’s guess how this order will stack up following St. Louis. –Hansel

Breaking Consistency with Consistency

Dean Wilson’s been one of the most consistent riders of 2022. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider has been, except for two races, between 12th and 9th at every single race in 2022 up to and including Detroit. But Wilson broke his trend in Indianapolis and Seattle, taking seventh in both rounds. How funny is it that even when he’s breaking a trend in consistency, he’s doing it by improving to seventh, two rounds in a row? Will he climb higher in St. Louis? –Hansel