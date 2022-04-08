Our man Phil Nicoletti started outdoor testing for his Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX Yamaha team ahead of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship but he will be back racing in the 250SX East Region Championship this weekend at the St. Louis Supercross. Also, he'll continue answering your questions.

Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil,

How professional are the racers when they may be flying home for the weekend on the same flight? I wonder if there’s some tension if one rider may have snatched first place (and the prize money and points) from another rider via a block pass the night before and then the next day the same two riders are on an airplane together. Is it ever discussed at the airport or in the air or is it just held over till the next weekend?

Tony

Tony,

Honestly, not much is being said at the airports. A lot of people are on the same flights every weekend. It’s quite funny because there are 4-5 locations that are all going to: Orlando, Tampa, Charlotte, San Diego, and LAX. Most dramas stay at the track on Saturday. No one really gives a shit at 6 a.m. Sunday morning. I don’t think getting into it with someone at the airport is the smartest decision either. No one wants to end up on a no-fly list for a block pass on a Saturday night.