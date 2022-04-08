Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2001 Yamaha YZ250 Garage Build

April 8, 2022 2:00pm | by: , &

Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Jay Clark jayclarkent.com // @dirtbiketv1
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
Photos: Spencer Owens

For this special build, Jay Clark worked with one of his buddies, Donnie Bales, on a bit of goodwill/feelgood bike love. Usually I’ll go ride the bike a little after the initial photoshoot, but since this was such a special build, I decided to forego the riding and just let the owner, Johnny Posca, break it in first.

You see, Johnny’s dad, Jorge, had raced and ridden locally in Southern California since the 1970s. He purchased this 2001 Yamaha YZ250 brand-new and raced at some CMC, CRC, AMA, and District 37 races around Southern California. He loved it from the start and always said it was his favorite moto bike of all time. Jorge tragically lost his life in a 2009 auto accident, and his Yamaha sat in a storage shed until Johnny—a SoCal pro during the early 1990s—decided to resurrect it in his father’s honor.

Parts List: 

Wiseco Performance Products  

Garage Buddy Engine Rebuild Kit

wiseco.com

 

Pro X Racing Parts        

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain, Steering Bearing Kit, Linkage Bearing Kit, Swingarm Bearing Kit, Carburetor Rebuild Kit, Chain, Rollers Upper & Lower, Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable, Front & Rear Brake Caliper Rebuild Kits, Front & Rear Brake Master Cylinder Rebuild Kits, Water Pump Rebuild Kit, Front & Rear Wheel Bearing Kit, Front & Rear Wheel Spacer Kit, Upper and Lower Shock Bearing Kits, Front & Rear Wheel Spacer Kits, Fork Seal Kit, Fork Bushing Kit

pro-x.com

 

Sano Metal Finishing    

Vapor Honing & Cerakoting

sanometalfinishing.com

 

FMF Racing 

Fatty Pipe, Shorty Silencer

fmfracing.com

 

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix & Chemicals

klotzlube.com

 

ODI

MX V2 Lock On Grips, Champ Bend Handle Bars, Custom Bar Pad

odigrips.com

 

Dunlop

MX3S Front

MX33 Rear

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

 

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter

unifilter.com

 

UFO Plastic

Full Plastic Kit, Mud Flap

ufoplasticusa.com

 

Works Connection

Hour Meter and Mount, Stand, Clutch Perch Assembly, Brake Lever, Brake Caps, Stem Nut

worksconnection.com

 

DeCal Works  

Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Preprinted Number Plate Backgrounds, Frame Tape

decalmx.com 

 

Race Tech                                

Suspension Re-Valve and Setup

racetech.com      

 

Galfer USA

Oversized Rotor/Adaptor, Rotor Rear, Brake Line Rear, Brake Line Front, Brake Pads

galferusa.com

 

Faster USA                                           

Complete Wheel Build

fasterusa.com

 

MotoTassinari 

V-Force Reed Cage

mototassinari.com

 

ICW  

Radiator Straightening and Bracing

icwbikestands.com

 

San Diego Powder Coating  

Sandblasting, Powder with Super Durable Clear, and Race Prep Masking

sandiegopowdercoating.com

 

MotoSeat 

Custom Cool Seat Cover

motoseat.com

 

Fasst Company

Rear Brake Return Spring, Rear Clevis

fasstco.com

 

Specbolt Fasteners        

Engine and Plastic Complete Bolt Kit

specbolt.com

 

VP Racing Fuels

C12 Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

 

Cometic Gasket

Engine Gaskets

cometic.com

 

Hinson Clutch Components 

Clutch Plate Kit, Basket, Inner Hub, Pressure Plate, Cover

hinsonracing.com

 

Clarke Manufacturing

OEM Style/Sized Fuel Tank

clarkemfg.com

 

Scar  

Titanium Footpegs

scar-racingusa.com

 

Ride Engineering

Front Brake Line Clamp

ride-engineering.com

Jay Clark

Bike Build

Instagram: dirtbiketv1

Facebook: dirtbiketv1

YouTube: dirtbiketv

jayclarkent.com

  • AL6_5059 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5120 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5071 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5067 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5075 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5077 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5093 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5084 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5097 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5095 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5100 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5083 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5104 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5113 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5136 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5130 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5142 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5172 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5180 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5155 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5197 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5176 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5203 Spencer Owens
  • AL6_5189 Spencer Owens
  • 3O9A0233

ABOUT DECAL WORKS

Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.

