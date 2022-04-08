The 13th round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 9, at Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This will be the sixth 250SX East Region round of the season and the first race in St. Louis since January 2020. The St. Louis Supercross will be the third and final Triple Crown event of the 2022 season.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 13th-round night show beginning at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT with a pre-show show and then the Triple Crown races will begin at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Note, this round will have a KTM Junior race as well.

The fifth round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place in Society Hill, South Carolina at the Moree's Sportsman's Preserve. The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will take place on Sunday, April 10. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross