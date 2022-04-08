The 13th round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 9, at Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This will be the sixth 250SX East Region round of the season and the first race in St. Louis since January 2020. The St. Louis Supercross will be the third and final Triple Crown event of the 2022 season.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 13th-round night show beginning at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT with a pre-show show and then the Triple Crown races will begin at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.
Note, this round will have a KTM Junior race as well.
The fifth round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place in Society Hill, South Carolina at the Moree's Sportsman's Preserve. The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will take place on Sunday, April 10. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
St. LouisTriple Crown and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, April 9
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
Grand National Cross Country Series
- GNCC
Camp Coker BulletSaturday, April 9
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of Trentino (Italy)EMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, April 10
2022 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|281
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|227
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|222
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|221
|5
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|208
250SX East Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|125
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|114
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|87
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|81
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|81
Grand National Cross Country Series
Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|120
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|82
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|70
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|64
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|56
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|97
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|96
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|74
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|61
|5
|Jack Edmondson
|Waynesburg, PA
|58
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|105
|2
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|82
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|81
|4
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|64
|5
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|62
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|97
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|97
|3
|Rachael Archer
|96
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|72
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|63
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|186
|2
|Jorge Prado
|165
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|144
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|124
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|109
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|174
|2
|Tom Vialle
|158
|3
|Mikkel Haarup
|132
|4
|Simon Laengenfelder
|130
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|115
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
2022 250SX West Region Team Guide
2022 250SX East Region Team Guide
St. Louis Supercross
St. Louis Supercross Race Center
St. Louis Supercross Injury Report
St. Louis Supercross 450SX Entry List
St. Louis Supercross 250SX East Entry List
St. Louis Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List
Grand National Cross Country Series
General
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Center
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Starting Rows
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP of Trentino
MXGP of Trentino MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Trentino MX2 Entry List
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Dome at America's Center
701 Convention Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63101
Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Main Event — 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT
Grand National Cross Country Series
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
1217 Moree Road
Society Hill, SC 29593
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the St. Louis Supercross.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Ticket information for Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Grand National Cross Country Series
FIM Motocross World Championship
Animated Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
St. Louis Supercross Race Day Schedule | Saturday, April 9, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to St. Louis, Missouri.
Grand National Cross Country Series
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC | Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Society Hill, South Carolina.
Saturday, April 9
|6:00 a.m.
|Gates Open
|7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
|Youth ATV & Micro Registration
|8:00 a.m.
|50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
|8:45 a.m.
|50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
|9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
|9:35 a.m.
|Amateur ATV Registration
|10:05 a.m.
|Pro ATV Registration
|11:00 a.m.
|Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
|12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|Bike Registration - all classes
|2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
|5:00 p.m.
|ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
|6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
|Fishing Tournament
|7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
|Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
|8 p.m.
|Supercross Viewing Party: St. Louis Supercross
|12:00 a.m.
|Gates Close
Sunday, April 10
|6:00 a.m.
|Gates Open
|7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
|Youth Bike Registration
|8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
|Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
|8:05 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
|Amateur Bike Registration
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
|10:05 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
|Pro Bike Registration
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)