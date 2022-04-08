Cardo Raises the Bar for Motorcycle Audio & Communication

Cardo has been on the scene for almost 20 years now, and it’s safe to say they’re revolutionized the way we, as motorcyclists, communicate. There’s a good chance that you or someone you know uses a product from their famed Packtalk line—and the new Packtalk EDGE is a fantastic evolution in design and function.

For the uninitiated, Cardo’s Packtalk products are in-helmet entertainment and two-way communication systems, using a combination of Bluetooth and Mesh technology. For one thing, riders can route all audio from their smartphone or multimedia system through their helmet in crystal-clear quality. But the rubber really hits the road when it comes to the Packtalk’s communication system. Whether you’re out riding with a buddy or a large group, you’ll be able to chat with each other quickly, easily, and clearly. Not only will that increase the camaraderie among your group, but it adds an extra layer of safety—if there are any hazards up ahead, everyone can know instantly.